From tuition proposals for upcoming fall semesters to developments for campus construction projects, the Texas Tech System Board of Regents approved multiple items during a regular meeting Thursday.
The board approved the tuition and fee assessment schedules for Fall 2020 and Fall 2021 for each of the System’s institutions.
Gary Barnes, vice chancellor and CFO of the Tech System, said the general request is to increase designated tuition up to 2.6 percent.
“This is tied to HEPI, which is the Higher Education Price Index as established by the Commonfund Institute,” he said.
The amount of the designated tuition increase is dependent on the Higher Education Price Index, Barnes said.
“The Higher Education Index is specific to those services and costs related to higher education,” he said. “That is calculated every year, and they have set for 2019 that it’s 2.6 percent. So, our designated tuition then would not increase more than the Higher Education Cost Index. We have been below that cost index for the past several years, but our request is that we be at that level for this coming Fall ’20 and ’21.”
Regarding Tech, Barnes said requested fee increases are set to provide specialized services to students, which include expanding online learning and distance education courses and increasing the medical fee to expand on counseling services offered to students.
“TTU also has proposed increases to program fees for professional programs,” he said. “An example would be the executive MBA programs.”
In addition, Barnes said tuition and fees will be set for the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine and the Tech Health Science Center El Paso Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine for Fall 2021.
“Our health science centers have increases in technology fees,” Barnes said regarding other institutions within the Tech System. “In general, the technology fee is used to support very specialized software and hardware for those particular colleges.”
This also includes fees for clinical simulation centers, a one-time graduation fee and a testing fee for the National Board of Medical Examiners, Barnes said.
“[Angelo State University] will implement differential tuition for the first time effective Fall 2020,” he said. “This will include increase for upper level and graduate courses in engineering and business majors on their campus.”
All the System’s intuitions discussed the increased fees to their respective Student Government Associations, Barnes said.
Along with tuition and fee assessment schedules, the board approved developments for construction projects within the Tech System.
The board passed a motion to approve expenditures for the School of Veterinary Medicine including an additional $15,994,175, which resulted in a revised budget of $20,899,835, for the construction of Bid Package 1. Bid Package 1 consists of earth work, underground electrical and plumbing service lines and site utilities.
Regarding the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s approval of a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree for Tech on Wednesday, SVM Dean Guy Loneragan said the vet school has hit a historic milestone. Getting approval for a DVM is a task Tech has been working to accomplish for five years.
“It is exciting. We are so thankful for the board for their action,” he said. “We’re thankful for the legislature and the governor for the funding, and now we have the two most important ingredients from the state of Texas, which is approval to implement this program and the funding to do it.”
National accreditation is the next step, Loneragan said. This process consists of accreditors coming to the vet school at the end of the spring.
After accreditation, Loneragan said the SVM’s first class in Fall 2021 will be welcomed. The size of the first class is expected to be 40 to 50 students.
“First of all, we got to get the word out,” he said regarding attracting potential students for the vet school’s first class.
Going to different universities and recruiting students who will fulfill the need for veterinary care in small, regional communities of the state is one goal, Loneragan said. With the help of John Dascanio, SVM senior associate dean, he said they are working to hire faculty as well.
“Within the next month, we’re looking forward to announcing up to half a dozen additional hires,” Loneragan said, “and these are fantastic people that are going to be great additions to the Texas Tech family. Then, over the next couple of months, we’ll be looking to add more faculty as well.”
In addition, members of Tech System Facilities Planning and Construction are working toward having the vet school’s facilities ready for the first class, Loneragan said.
“The university has a mission, a mission of serving the state,” he said. “This helps Texas Tech meets its mission of serving the state.”
Along with the SVM, developments for other Tech System projects were discussed and approved.
Expenditures for the renovation and expansion of Rip Griffin Park’s Baseball Clubhouse, which consists of executing Design Professional Stage II services and Construction Manager At Risk Agreement, were approved. About 10,000 square feet of the clubhouse will be renovated and about 9,500 ground square feet will be added to the clubhouse to provide a coach’s office suite, a player’s lounge, recruiting lobby and more.
Billy Breedlove, vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction, said there has been collaboration with Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock to ensure the renovation and expansion is acceptable for the team.
Regarding the west expansion of the Tech HSC in Lubbock, Breedlove said the Anatomical Board of the State of Texas will conduct a site inspection on Dec. 19 because of the development of the institution’s gross anatomy lab.
“That project is moving along nicely,” he said, “and it’s good to get those guys coming in such short notice.”
Other approved project developments include the purchase of 1.457 acres for ASU, naming the atrium within Tech’s Theatre and Dance Complex as the Helen DeVitt Jones Atrium and approval of the concept and expenditures for Tech’s Museum east-wing expansion.
Demolition at the Tech Dairy Barn has begun, and the construction team is making good progress in renovating the building, which is expected to be completed in August 2020, Breedlove said.
Regarding athletic related construction projects, the Cash Family Sports Nutrition Center should be completed by the end of the month, Breedlove said. Roofing on the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center will start Jan. 1.
Before adjourning the meeting, the board also approved items under the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee.
The establishment of the Master of Science in Graduate Medical Education Sciences for the Tech HSC Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences was approved. The board also authorizes the Tech HSC vice provost to seek approval for the program from the THECB.
The board also approved appointments of tenure for Gerardine Botte, professor and chairperson of the Tech Chemical Engineering department, Christy Bratcher, associate dean for research in the Tech College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, and Kristin Hales, associate professor and Thornton Distinguished Chair in Animal Sciences in the Tech Animal and Food Sciences department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.