Results from the 2020 Lubbock municipal elections were accepted, and multiple city officials were sworn in during a special-called Lubbock City Council meeting Thursday morning.
After getting 55.71 percent of the 87,636 total votes cast, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope was reelected for his position. Along with Pope, city council members Shelia Patterson Harris, Steve Massengale and Latrelle Joy were reelected for their seats representing District 2, 4 and 6, respectively.
Lubbock Municipal Court Judge Jorge Hernandez was reelected for his position as well. He was the first to take the Oath of Office for his position.
Hernandez thanked God, the citizens of Lubbock for voting, his supporters, his campaign manager and especially his family.
“I want to congratulate Shelia Patterson Harris, Steve Massengale, Latrelle Joy and Dan Pope on their re-elections,” he said. “With that team, I think I will go forward and be successful.”
After taking the oath, Pope showed gratitude for his re-election.
“I’m very thankful for my family, my friends, and the many people who support what we are trying to do every day,” he said. “It is a special privilege to serve with the Lubbock City Council, because by the end of 2022, six of us will have served together for six years. That has never happened in Lubbock, Texas and that says two important things: the citizens trust us and like the direction that Lubbock is going.”
Those attending the meeting learned of a historic milestone, as Lubbock City Council member Jeff Griffith said there was only one other mayor in the history of Lubbock that was elected for three terms, like Pope.
Regardless, Pope said he will serve the entire city, those who did and did not vote for him. He said Lubbock's city government is responsive, accountable and transparent.
“It’s a Lubbock that treasures our past while it embraces a really bright future based on the same value system we’ve always had,” he said. “It’s a Lubbock that has enough room at the table for everybody regardless of background, sex, skin color or where you go to church. It is Lubbock that has a thriving economy that provides jobs for our kids, for the very best and brightest. It’s a Lubbock where all lives are cherished, the unborn and the born. A Lubbock that has a vibrant, safe and rocking downtown."
The reelected city council members also expressed their thoughts on the outcome of the elections.
Harris, who had to take the Oath of Office via Zoom due testing positive with COVID-19 gave thanks to the people she has worked with.
“Thank you for your support and thank you for standing with me,” she said. “I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you to stand with you, but I want to congratulate all of the council members that have been re-elected. COVID-19 may stop me from being there with you, but it won’t stop me from doing what we need to do.”
Harris wants to make sure that citizens of District 2 are well represented but also wants to ensure that all citizens are equally represented in the whole city of Lubbock, she said.
Massengale showed similar gratitude to city officials after his oath.
“I want to thank the city staff. We are so fortunate to have such a great team here at city hall,” he said. “For me, it isn’t just about us, it’s about the whole team. I’ve always been fortunate to be a part of great teams. One person can’t do it alone, and we have a great team working for Lubbock.”
Massengale is excited he was not the only one who was reelected and is excited to continue to work alongside the same people he has been with during his first term, he said.
After Joy took the Oath of Office, she said the city council positions are really important to uphold and keep accountable.
“The four of us have sworn to uphold the laws of the constitution of the United States and the state of Texas,” she said. “That is very important because that is what governs us as a people. Without it, we are nothing more than the countries that we criticize.”
All council members need to continue to uphold those affirmations of law, Joy said.
