As a way to help students who are not comfortable managing their taxes on their own, Texas Tech Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching will be available from Tuesday to Thursday to provide a free opportunity to get taxes prepared.
Students can drop off taxes or prepare taxes onsite from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union Building in front of Copy/Mail, according to information from Red to Black.
Students will need to bring original Social Security or ITIN cards, government-issued photo identification, W-2 and 1099 forms from each employer, health insurance coverage information from 2019 and a voided check for direct deposit of refunds to be scanned, according to information from Red to Black.
To schedule appointments with Red to Black for other personal finance matters, visit the Red to Black website to schedule an appointment.
