The Red Raider Startup high school program will host its final presentations Saturday.
The presentations, which will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park located at 3911 4th St., will consist of participants pitching entrepreneurial ideas to a group of investors. according to a Tech news release.
Participants attend a set of learning modules that include concepts, team formation, pitch workshops and customer discovery, according to news release.
Community members are welcome to attend this event.
