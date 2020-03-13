In the midst of the ever-changing environment on campus after precautionary measures regarding COVID-19, many people turned their focus on the students who are representing Texas Tech overseas and studying abroad.
According to the President Lawrence Schovanec, there are over 100 students currently studying abroad in countries that have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Schovanec, along with many other members of the Tech system, are in arms to try and get students back as quickly and safely as possible to return to their families.
After communication from alumni, friends and supporters who contacted the university about how they could help students in a time of need, Tech established the Red Raider Return campaign. This project is a fundraiser aimed to collect money to get all students and faculty abroad back home safely.
In a fund that has been established for less than 48 hours, members of the Tech community have gathered and raised over $50,000. The proceeds will go directly to students’ travel expenses, as one of the goals of the fund is to take advantage of airline prices that have been in decline.
Despite over 240 people donating so far, the overall goal is to raise over $400,000 for the fund in the next three days. According to Schovanec’s release, any amount that exceeds the travel expenses will be forwarded to the university directly in efforts to help students and other areas of campus in regard to protecting against Coronavirus.
If you would like to participate in donating: https://crowdfund.give2tech.com/project/20376
