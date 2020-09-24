Texas Tech Transportation and Parking Services decided to revamp certain bus routes after evaluating the first month of classes and to prepare for the incoming colder weather.
The buses will run on their normal times from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting Monday, according to a memo from Tech Transportation and Parking Services.
There will be two bus routes: Red Raider and Double T, according to the memo. Both will stop in Commuter North and Commuter West.
The Red Raider bus route will make its stops at Commuter West, West Village, Law (by request), Chitwood-Weymouth, College of Media and Communication, Student Wellness Center, Rawls College of Business, Commuter North, Holden Hall, the Student Union Building, Library/ Wall-Gates and the College of Education building.
The Double T bus service will stop at all the locations the Red Raider bus route will stop at minus the education building, the College of Media and Communications and West Village, according to the memo.
After 7:30 p.m., Tech TPS recommends students take advantage of the Citibus On-Demand, according to the memo. That system runs from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Tech TPS also encourages the students that they continue to wear face masks and social distance while taking advantage of the transportation system, according to the memo.
