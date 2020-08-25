With students returning to campus a little over a week ago, the Texas Tech Recreational Center has been working to ensure students, members and staff are practicing social distancing and following guidelines set by the university.
Since the pandemic began, Eric Maki, managing director for recreational sports, and his staff were hard at work trying to establish a safe environment for members and students to return.
“The plan to reopen the Rec took at least four to six weeks to resume operation. We began working with department leaders as well as other recreation directors in the state of Texas and the Big 12 to begin the discussion and process of how [to] best be prepared to resume operations of [the] program” Maki said.
Now, the Rec has resumed operations of classes and equipment use, Maki said. However, basketball and volleyball courts still are closed to accommodate the use of other machines and maintain a safe space between those using them.
“Due to current recommendations and the addition of many new processes for [the] staff or members to now work through due to COVID-19, we have not yet resumed normal department activities” Maki said.
Maki wants to make sure the Rec management and staff work safely when providing the Rec experience to Red Raiders as well as its members during these times, he said.
Sydney Dotson, a Zumba instructor at the Rec, explained procedures staff follows to prevent the spread. She said these procedures include enforcing social distancing in classes she’s instructing, always wearing a mask, unless in a specifically marked area that only she can be in and cleaning the space she teaches in, which is utilized by other classes.
“I am in my own personal taped out section of the room where I stand when I teach,” Dotson said. “I have to go over, enforce the social distancing safety rules for participants when they walk in the room.”
As for student’s participation in group fitness, Dotson said “Students have to register online beforehand to reserve their spot. Once in class each person have a 6x6 square that they have to stay in.”
Over this past week, the Rec tried out a new reservation system that allowed members and students to reserve a time to come in and utilize equipment and classes, which require a separate reservation, Maki said. Management decided to eliminate the requirement of a reservation to enter the Rec because of the inefficient way in which students and members were begin asked to enter.
Abbie Morton, a junior, communication studies major from Waxahachie, said she is a frequent Rec visitor. She visits three to five times a week and feels the Rec is doing an amazing job at keeping Tech students safe.
“Everyone was wearing their mask and cleaning their machines after use, they also came around and gave clean towels during multiple of my visits,” Morton said. “There was an abundant amount of hand sanitization stations and space between equipment.”
Regarding sanitation, Maki said “The Student Recreation Center provides more than 65 hand sanitizing-stations and daily/evening utilization of an approved electrostatic sanitizing machine on hard to clean surfaces such as dumbbell’s barbells and other pieces of strength and conditioning equipment.”
As the semester continues, Maki said the Rec will continue to prioritize the health and safety of staff and visitors.
