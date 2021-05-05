With summer only a couple finals away some students may be wondering what type of programs can be done this summer to get more hours done or to improve upon some of their own skills. The Rawls Summer Business Institute can be a good option for students who are not in the Rawls School of Business but would like to have a better understanding of how the business world works.
Feruzan Williams is an associate professor of practice in the Rawls College of Business, Williams is also the director of the Rawls Summer Business Institute. Williams describes what happens in the program and what it is intended for.
“It is like a business boot camp for non-business majors,” Williams said. “It is intended to give you a background in business if you don’t already have a background in business. It goes through all the basic areas of business including management, marketing, accounting, finance and much more.”
Williams said it is a 12-credit hour program that includes nine classes, it covers all areas of business within one summer and at the end the student will receive a business certificate after completion.
Another positive aspect about this program is that if a student would want to receive a minor in business, they would only have to take one more class to receive a minor in business, Williams said.
“I strongly believe that most people going out in the real world need to have some understanding of business and that is essential for success,” Williams said. “If you are going to go work for a company, that company is a business, so having an understanding of how their systems work is essential.”
Ann Rodriguez is an associate professor of practice of business law in the Rawls College of Business at Tech. Rodriguez discussed what she teaches in the program and why it is important to know business law.
“When people think about a business curriculum, you often think about accounting and finance and marketing, but business law doesn’t spring into their mind,” Rodriguez said. “Business law is very important because whatever industry you go into there is going to be a legal component in it.”
Rodriguez said there are different rules and regulations that need to be followed, so making sure students know how to act appropriately legally and ethically is a basic knowledge that needs to be taught to students.
The program is about to go into its fourth year and originally was not online Rodriguez said. However, after COVID-19 the institute realized that having the program online was more beneficial.
“We moved online last summer out of necessity, but we ended up realizing that it worked better for the students.” Rodriguez said. “The reason why we found it more successful online is because students otherwise had to commit the entire summer, and they were in class from 9 to 2, and that can get in the way of work or an internship.”
Alejandra Marin is an instructor in the Rawls College of Business. Marin explained why the Rawls Summer Business Institute is beneficial for students outside of the business school and why they should consider this program over the summer.
“This is our fourth year and during that time we have been constantly improving it,” Marin said. “We have been fine tuning the program to see what works, such as the online format is better because it is flexible for students.”
Marin said the classes within the program are beneficial and essential for students who want to know the basic foundations of business.
There are other assets that are also accessible outside of the classroom that would be available to those students who participate in the program, Marin said.
“For instance, having access to the career center, the career center is good to experience when it comes to finding a job in the business world,” Marin said. “There are workshops that go along the courses in the summer. Students also have access to professors in the Rawls College and that is important for networking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.