The Rawls College of Business Administration implemented an accelerated program for graduates with any degree in any field of science, technology, engineering or mathematics. The program provides students with information about the business world through hands-on activities.
Anna Delano, director of recruitment and admissions for the Rawls Graduate Programs Office, said the department created the MBA program for STEM majors due to the lack of exposure to academic business.
“It's because STEM students don’t really get exposed to academic business courses that prepare them to be successful in administrative aspects once they graduate, and they graduate with technical skills,” Delano said.
The program offers assistance to STEM students who do not have a background in business, Delano said. This support within the degree plan is shaping students to be successful within the industry.
“What sets the MBA apart is that we are STEM-centric and that we tie everything back to the STEM industry," Delano said. "So here’s the business concept, here’s how it relates to what you’ll be dealing with in your industries, our case studies are STEM specific.'
The transition from a STEM degree to business is smooth due to the courses being influenced by the student's previous major; however, this does not exclude the implementation of business courses within the degree since it can provide many benefits in students' future careers.
The program can open up opportunities that may not already be there, Delano said.
“It gives you the business acumen that you don’t get as an undergrad, it helps prepare you for promotions and opportunities," Delano said. "You don’t have to come back to school later; an MBA is probably the most transferable degree to any industry."
Delano said not only is the degree transferable, but it provides skills in one's life and career.
“Life skills are the accounting class that you take, finance is helpful and you can apply that to your personal life, you can apply that to your business life,” Delano said.
Kamryn Birk, a graduate student within the STEM MBA program from Katy, said she applied for the program when she changed her mind about her degree.
“I really had no desire to do anything in a clinical role anymore," Birk said. "So I thought, well, I still want to go to school. I still enjoy school. Like, what's the next best degree I could get, or what would open the most doors for me considering my background?” Birk said.
This program offers different pathways for STEM majors who are no longer interested in their field, like Birk. Since the STEM MBA is a one-year program, it means the courses are at a quick pace, said Birk.
“You’re doing an accelerated MBA program, so they’re going to be long nights and long days, but ultimately, it's incredibly interactive, which I love,” Birk said.
However, these long days and nights are not experienced alone, but with a group of other students, Birk said.
“So what's really great is that you’re with the same people the whole entire year, so you are all in it together, kind of like being on a team sport, you know what, the days are gonna (be) rough, but you’re doing it with the same people that you become friends with, so it's relieving, almost not as anxiety filling,” Birk said.
Feruzan Irani Williams, assistant professor of practice in the Rawls College, teaches MGT 5371, Managing Organizational Behavior and Organizational Design, a course within the STEM MBA. This course is about comprehending how others speak or act and why they do so, Williams said.
“It's all about understanding people," Williams said. "Why do people behave the way they do, what made them say that. It's about psychology within a business setting. So why do me, as a leader, why do I behave in certain ways? What is my leadership style, what is my motivation, because you can’t manage other people until you understand yourself,” Williams said.
The course develops students' understanding of the way others act while also assisting in understanding oneself; however, a beneficial skill that students can take away from this course is the ability to effectively communicate with others no matter the field, Williams said.
“It's one of the most essential skills you’re going to take away with you because it teaches you how to deal with people," Williams said. "I don’t care which field you’re going to go, in marketing, finance, engineering, whatever field you can think of. You are going to deal with people."
The essential skill of understanding people and oneself is helpful in any career field, Williams said. Students must have an open mind and be flexible.
“So having that open-mindedness, that flexibility, that acceptance of there is no one best way, there is a way that I can maximize the benefits and try to minimize the cost, and that's the way I’m going to find,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.