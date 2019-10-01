Texas Tech has continued to provide opportunities for its business students. With the support of a local community bank, the Tech Rawls College of Business can endow a new banking program.
FirstBank and Trust Texas presented members of the Rawls College a $500,000 check for the institution's upcoming Excellence in Banking Program at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the Rawls College building in the McCoy Fireplace Room.
Margaret Williams, dean of the Tech Rawls College of Business, said planning for the Excellence in Banking Program has been in the works for a little over a year.
“It was just over a year ago that we started thinking that we as a college should do more to prepare our students for future positions in banking,” she said.
Filling the talent gap in community banking is one goal Williams said Tech wants to complete with the Excellence in Banking Program,
“So, I am so pleased that FirstBank and Trust Texas is one of only two banks that has contributed at the $500,000 level to the endowment for this program,” she said.
Along with the program, which will start soon, Williams said she hopes to a endow speaker series conducted by experts in banking.
“What it means for the college is we now have resources that we can provide our students with the best course work, the best internship experiences as well as all of the things that happen outside of the classroom in terms of speakers and tours and case competitions,” she said. “It just means that we will be able to provide that to our students, and it also helps us establish a strong scholarship base.”
Regarding the program, Williams said she expects growth in the number of students expected to take part in the curriculum.
“We’re probably going to start with 20 in a cohort and extend, perhaps, up to 40,” she said. “Some of that will depend upon the interest among students, but also, we want to be sure that we’re providing them with internship experience that the banks believe is important. So, that puts, somewhat, of a cap on the number of students.”
In addition to opportunities for students, Greg Garland, president of FirstBank and Trust Texas and Tech alumnus, said the program provided them the opportunity to give back.
“Without Lubbock and Texas Tech, we wouldn't be where we are today,” he said.
Since there are more charters across the nation, Garland said there are openings for people with skills in banking.
“When you have that many charters, you have a lot of training opportunities,” he said.
Across the country, Garland said there is a need for professionals in commercial banking. He said it was a no-brainer to help endow the Rawls program.
“We just appreciate the opportunity to contribute and associate ourselves with a great university,” he said. “This is not just a local deal or a regional deal, the school of business along with Tech goes nationwide, worldwide.”
This banking program could have a variety of benefits for the local area.
“We’re so excited about this partnership with the banking community and particularly with FirstBank and Trust Texas,” Williams said. “It’s just been a tremendous honor for us to enter into this kind of partnership with such a prominent bank in Lubbock and in the region.”
