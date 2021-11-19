Jody C. Randall, founding director for the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement at Texas Tech, has been named the new vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Health Sciences Center, according to a news release from the HSC.
Randall, according to the news release, also serves as an adjunct lecturer for Women’s & Gender Studies at Tech.
Under Randall's direction, Tech was named among Campus Pride’s “Best of the Best” LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges & Universities nationwide.
According to the news release, Randall's position will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
