On Oct. 28, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec announced a "Raider Safety" initiative to help increase the safety of students and staff on campus, just three days after Gov. Abbott passed Senate Bill No. 52.
Schovanec said the initiative will consist of security investments across campus, such as enhanced pedestrian safety, lighting, security cameras, and blue light phones.
“At Texas Tech, nothing is more important than the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Schovanec said in a video announcement on Oct. 28. “For that reason, we are launching a new initiative ‘Raider Safety’ to inform our campus community about the programs and related resources that enhance safety.”
According to the Tech Student Senate Resolution 57.77, the Student Senate recommended the blue light system have frequent maintenance checks and upkeep for the safety of not only students, but for all campus visitors.
Copies of the resolution were sent to Tech Police Department Captain Amy Ivey, Tech PD Chief of Police Kyle Bonath, student body president Faisal Al-Hmoud, Director of Student Government Association Michael Gunn, and the Daily Toreador Editor-in-Chief Mateo Rosiles.
In addition to the blue light phones that are directly connected to the Texas Tech Police Department, the initiative will attempt to increase the popularity of resources from TTUPD such as crime prevention tips, student legal services, the student counseling center and more.
The initiative also aims to raise awareness of phone lines that could be useful in dangerous situations. The number for emergency fire, ambulance or police is 9-911, but the other number for reaching the police department when not in an emergency is 806-742-3931.
Raider Safety is also meant to help students learn of the many other initiatives led by TTU Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE). These initiatives cover a wide range of topics, from mental health to self defense.
The initiative also includes resources to better the environmental health and safety knowledge at Texas Tech, housing rules and other information, as well as multiple methods of reporting disruptions to the Office of the Dean of Students. Finally, it also includes the Student Government Association’s “Safe Way Home” program.
“The whole goal behind Raider Safety is to show that campus safety is a shared responsibility, (distributed) among everybody,” Chad Beights said, the Clery Compliance Director for the Texas Tech University System.
Beights said although it is a requirement to have many of his department’s resources available, such as the Annual Security Report, these are meant to be helpful tools for both students and staff.
Three days prior to Schovanec’s video, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill No. 52 on Oct. 25, a bill that was proposed and constructed by Sen. Brandon Creighton for the purpose of increasing funds devoted to campus improvement and construction.
According to the Raider Safety website (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/raidersafety/), the following organizations will take part in the initiative.
Texas Tech Police Department
Fire Marshall
Emergency Management
University Student Housing
Athletics
Student Government Association
Student Affairs
Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Office of the Provost
Clery Compliance
Staff Senate
Faculty Senate
Grounds
