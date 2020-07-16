The Department of Transition & Engagement announced that they have canceled the annual Raider Roundup event.
Raider Roundup, formerly known as Convocation, is an event hosted the Sunday before classes start every year. The event consists of free food, live music and speeches from Tech administration.
Nicole Terrell, program manager for Raider Roundup, said this decision was not any easy one to make. Restrictions on outdoor events and the safety and wellbeing of students were cited for making this decision.
However, students can attend Red Raider Camp on-campus this year. A lot of aspects from Raider Roundup can be found in this year's camp, Terrell said.
