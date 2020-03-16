Raider Red's Food Pantry will be open during spring break from Monday to Thursday.
The pantry staff will continue to post hours weekly on the Texas Tech Office of the Dean of Students website, according to TechAnnounce.
On Monday, the pantry will be open until 2 p.m., according to TechAnnounce. The pantry also be open from noon to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday and will be closed Friday.
One can call the Office of the Dean of students at 806-742-1932 to ask a staffer to open the pantry if it is closed during normal university hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to TechAnnounce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.