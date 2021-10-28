A meat shortage has posed challenges to Raider Red Meats, Texas Tech's retail meat department.
Raider Red Meats' director Tate Corliss said the meat supply line is more dysfunctional than ever.
“It has just been crazy. There's no other way to describe it. The supply chain is broken. As I've ever seen it. And that includes during the height of the pandemic and March of 2020,” Corliss said. "It's a challenge to get ingredients, it's a challenge to get raw materials. At one time, it was kind of an afterthought.”
Raider Red Meats offers a product line of fully-cooked, ready-to-eat meats like smoked beef prime rib, smoked sausage and beef jerky as well as beef steaks.
Corliss said he started as director in 2013 after working two years in sales for the company, a position he earned after gaining a bachelor's and master's degree from Tech through the meat science program.
“We exist to give students hands-on experience in everything from harvesting animals, to delivering the final product to the customer and everything in between,” Corliss said. “We have a great success record with our students who move on and go into the industry, we actually have over 100% job placement.”
Corliss said he spends days sourcing his meat, ensuring it arrives on time, and making it sure it meets customer needs.
“We've definitely had to be fluid. That's kind of our motto around here, is we've got to be fluid,” Corliss said. “You can't be stuck in the old ways that you used to do things, you’ve gotta think on your feet and be ready to adapt.”
Raider Red Meats’ sales manager, Kiersten Atkinson, said a shortage in meat supply has affected their operations and caused them to make a pricing change.
“It’s been harder for us to get the product, of course, we have rising costs because the costs of our goods have risen, the price of meat and for us to get it has risen, and unfortunately we’ve had to pass that on to the customer,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson said she tried to avoid increasing the cost of Raider Red Meats’ goods, but after trying multiple methods of cutting costs the company had to settle on raising the price.
“We did wait as long as I could,” Atkinson said. “We started doing lower margins and things like that, but it got to the point where we just had no other option but to raise our prices.”
Atkinson said although the company was proactive and got on top of most of their needs ahead of the holiday season, Raider Red Meats will not be able to give out Cajun turkeys this year.
“We’ve had some hard time getting some products at certain points, wagyu has been a challenge for us to get, prime has been a challenge for us to get,” Atkinson said. “Our supplier for Cajun Turkeys, they are not able to fulfill our order because they’re being shorter and so we’re not going to be able to have Cajun turkeys for the first time in 10 years.”
