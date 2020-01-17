The Raider Medical Screening Society (RMSS) is now ready to take on members and move forward in their vision for the organization.
Members of the organization, which works to provide preventative health screenings to the local community, hosted a meeting at 6 p.m. Friday in the Student Union Building Matador Room.
During the meeting, members of RMSS discussed future goals, training, fundraisers and prevention of cardiovascular disease.
“Our mission is to provide free and preventative health screenings to our Lubbock communities,” Nour Al-sweiti, co-founder of RMSS and sophomore Spanish major from Lubbock, said.
Becky Joseph, co-founder of RMSS and sophomore microbiology major from Dallas, said she and Al-sweiti started RMSS in the spring semester of 2019, where they got the framework done for the organization.
During the following fall semester, they began the process of building their team, Al-sweiti said. The two started taking officer applications on Sept. 4 and began the interview process shortly after.
Once they gathered their team together, they started planning to induct members and begin the mission of the society, Joseph said.
Cooper Andrews, a sophomore kinesiology major from Wylie, Suyash Jain, a sophomore microbiology major from Dallas, and Jackson Rasberry, a sophomore chemistry major from Trophy Club, who all are members of the training committee for RMSS, spoke about their upcoming ideas for training.
Their training, which will take place on Feb. 22, will include a lecture, small groups, one-on-one interactions and final practical and written exams, Andrews said.
Screenings will involve testing blood pressure, blood glucose, blood lipid, heart rate and pulse oximetry, Andrews said.
Mark Goa, screening coordinator and freshman biochemistry major from San Antonio, said he is in charge of networking with healthcare providers and scheduling screenings.
“RMSS is important because we lose a lot of people every day to things we can prevent," Goa said.
A big focus of the society is to provide help to low income populations, which is why they set up screenings at places, such Lubbock Impact, United Methodist Church and food banks, Goa said. They have health care providers from the Tech Health Sciences Center and will soon to meet with Covenant Health partners for more help.
Goa said they will have an upcoming screening at the wellness fair, at the Tech Recreation Center in February. He said he also is trying to create more screening opportunities on campus.
Shruti Patel, health information officer and sophomore microbiology major from Abiliene, said she presents topics at meetings and speaks about prevention of cardiovascular disease.
“In the U.S., one of every three deaths are caused by cardiovascular disease,” Patel said. “Our main values are outreach, volunteering and provide help for people around us.”
Preventative care can be beneficial, Patel said. Through early detection and methods, such as better eating and exercise, lives can be saved.
Allison Vicklund, head of fundraising and freshman from Houston, said she is in charge of sponsorships and other fundraising events. She contacts anyone from movie theaters to apartments complexes to get support for RMSS.
“We are about getting our community involved with us,” Vicklund said.
There will be a fundraising event from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza & Grill at 3135 34th St., Vicklund said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.