Many people of color face discrimination in different forms. Some face it in small doses and on a daily basis through racial microaggressions.
“A microaggression is basically an unintended slight that is delivered by, generally, someone of the majority towards another person,” LeRoi Hill, a graduate student in the Texas Tech psychology Ph.D. program whose research is based in microaggressions, said. “These unintended slights have a negative connotation typically based on race.”
Many microaggressions are hurtful and can be damaging to the person receiving the microaggression, Hill said.
“For example, a white person might say to a black person ‘Oh, you’re really very articulate,’” Hill said. “That would be a microaggression, generally speaking, because the antithesis of that is: ‘Well, I’m not really expecting you to be articulate, primarily because you’re black.’”
Several levels of microaggressions exist, Lauren Garza, a doctoral psychology intern at the Student Counseling Center, said.
“This could be unintentional or intentional,” Garza said. “It could be even gestures, tones, dismissive looks.”
John Purcell, a staff therapist at the Student Counseling Center, cited the different levels of microaggressions provided by the Gender Equity Council, which Purcell previously served on.
“The ones that the Gender Equity Counsel had wanted to emphasize are micro-assaults, micro-insults and micro-invalidations,” Purcell said.
Micro-assaults are more explicit compared to other types of microaggressions, Purcell said. Some examples include displaying Swastikas or referring to someone as “oriental” or “colored.”
Micro-insults are usually unconscious and unintentional, Purcell said. Saying and believing someone was offered a job to fulfill a diversity requirement is one example.
Micro-invalidations, which are also unintentional, negate the thoughts, experiences and feelings of marginalized people, Purcell said. For example, complimenting someone on their English-speaking skills coupled with the base assumption that they cannot speak the language is a micro-invalidation.
Microaggressions are hard to pinpoint, Garza said. They are also easily dismissed by microaggressors.
“Sometimes it really is a lack of understanding, but that doesn’t discount the harm that it does,” Garza said.
When students come to college, microaggressions can have varying impacts on their experience, Garza said. They can either validate the negative messages they received while growing up or cause a massive shift in their self-image.
“We have these messages that are surrounding us that might say: ‘you don’t belong, you’re not worthy, you don’t deserve to be here, you’re not welcome,” Purcell said. “It’s demoralizing.”
From an academic standpoint, microaggressions stem less from the feelings they cause currently and more from a long history of oppression and racism, Stephen Chao, Administrator of the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement, said.
Microaggressions only exist and make sense when paired with the context that Caucasian is the default race in the United States, Chao said. Many times, people who do not fall into this category are seen as separate; they are, therefore, a minority often subject to scrutiny.
“Microaggressions are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to larger histories and structures of oppression,” Chao said.
Microaggressions can make marginalized people feel as if they do not belong, Chao said. Although they are often individual moments, the feelings they produce can build up and prevent a student from flourishing.
“Hearing it day in and day out,” Chao said, “it builds into that larger weight.”
People often claim that marginalized groups have a responsibility to stand up for themselves in the face of racial microaggressions, Hill said. People of the majority also have a responsibility to be educated on matters that may hurt others.
“It’s more about being aware that white supremacy exists,” Hill said. “White privilege is a white people’s problem.”
