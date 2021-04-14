On April 13, the City of Lubbock hosted a vaccine clinic during which 1,207 residents received a vaccine, according to a news release made by the city today. The following are results of the vaccine clinics since the vaccine became available to the Public Health Department, according to the news release.
- December - 2,086 vaccinations were given to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January - 20,347 vaccinations were given: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- February – 33,342 vaccinations were given: 17,911 first doses, 15,431 second doses
- March – 40,096 vaccinations were given: 19,648 first doses, 20,449 second doses
- April 1 – 3,162 vaccinations were given, 1,618 first doses, 1,544 second doses
- April 6 – 1,716 vaccinations were given: 129 first doses, 1,156 second doses and 431 J&J doses
- April 7 – 1,392 vaccinations were given: 113 first doses, 812 second doses and 468 J&J doses
- April 8 – 2,194 vaccinations were given: 164 first doses, 1,417 second doses and 613 J&J doses
- April 9 – 75 J&J doses were given
- April 10 – 2,266 vaccinations were administered: 110 first doses, 1,364 second doses and 792 J&J dose
- April 13 – 1,207 vaccinations were given: 247 first doses, 960 second doses
60,033 residents have received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and 44,979 residents have received their second dose, according to the news release. Additionally, 2,304 individuals have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The total number of vaccines that have been administered by the Public Health Department is 107,808.
