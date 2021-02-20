The City of Lubbock Public Health Department vaccinated 2,114 individuals in a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Feb. 20, according to a release from city today. The clinic kept a continued focus on people within the 1A and 1B groups.
Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 vaccine clinic results since the vaccine became available to the Public Health Department, according to the release.
- Dec. 2020 – 2,086 vaccinations administered
- Jan. 2021 – 20, 347 vaccines administered, 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses
- Feb. 2 – 2,457 vaccines administered, 1,821 first doses and 636 second doses
- Feb. 3 – 1,999 vaccines administered, 1,629 first doses and 370 second doses
- Feb. 4 – 2,504 vaccines administered, 1,569 first doses and 935 second doses
- Feb. 6 – 1,550 vaccines administered, 1,136 first doses and 414 second doses
- Feb. 9 – 2,341 vaccines administered, 1,268 first doses and 1,073 second doses
- Feb. 10 – 2,159 vaccines administered, 1,184 first doses and 975 second doses
- Feb. 11 – 2,670 vaccines administered, 1,149 first doses and 1,521 second doses
- Feb. 13 – 1,828 vaccines administered, 1,130 first doses and 698 second doses
- Feb. 16 – 1,763 vaccines administered, 820 first doses and 943 second doses
- Feb. 17 – 1,685 vaccines administered, 732 first doses and 953 second doses
- Feb. 18 – 2,052 vaccines administered, 998 first doses and 1,054 second doses
- Feb. 20 – 2,114 vaccines administered, 1,084 first doses and 1,030 second doses
The Public Health Department has vaccinated 34,613 individuals with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 12,942 with their second dose, according to the release. Additional clinics will be held this week.
