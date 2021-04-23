A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was hosted by the City of Lubbock Public Health Department on April 22. According to the news release by the city, 1,360 people received their vaccinations through this clinic. The number of vaccinated individuals since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department is listed below:
- 2,086 vaccinations administered in December 2020
- 20,347 vaccinations, including 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses administered in January
- 33,342 vaccinations, including 17,911 first doses and 15,431 second doses administered in February
- 40,096 vaccinations, including 19,648 first doses and 20,449 second doses administered in March
- 3,162 vaccinations, including 1,618 first doses and 1,544 second doses administered on April 1
- 1,716 vaccinations, including 129 first doses, 1,156 second doses and 431 J&J doses administered on April 6
- 1,392 vaccinations, including 113 first doses, 812 second doses and 468 J&J doses administered on April 7
- 2,194 vaccinations, including 164 first doses, 1,417 second doses and 613 J&J doses administered on April 8
- 75 J&J doses administered on April 9
- 2,266 vaccinations, including 110 first doses, 1,364 second doses and 792 J&J doses administered on April 10
- 1,207 vaccinations, including 247 first doses and 960 second doses administered on April 13
- 900 vaccinations, including 142 first doses and 758 second doses administered on April 14
- 1,435 vaccinations, including 284 first doses and 1,151 second doses administered on April 15
- 1,660 vaccinations, including 369 first doses and 1,291 second doses administered on April 17
- 701 vaccinations, including 114 first doses and 587 second doses administered on April 20
- 820 vaccinations, including 109 first doses and 711 second doses administered on April 21
- 1,360 vaccinations, including 133 first doses and 1,227 second doses administered on April 22
According to the news release, 61,184 individuals have received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 50,704 have received their second doses and 2,304 have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the Lubbock Public Health Department. The total number of vaccine doses administered by the Public Health Department so far is 114,684.
