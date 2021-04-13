Following a joint announcement by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration made today recommending a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department will no longer be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a city news release.
The pause stems from caution, according to the release, while an investigation is launched following reports of extremely rare and potentially dangerous blood clots.
For individuals who have made an appointment through the Public health Department for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they can keep their appointment, but will be administered the Moderna vaccine, according to the release.
