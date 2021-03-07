The Texas Department of State Health Services has distributed additional Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to the Public Health Department according to a City of Lubbock news release. The following is a list of dates for vaccine clinics that will be hosted by the city.
- On Tuesday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- On Wednesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- On Thursday, March 11 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- On Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The vaccine clinics will have a continued focus on individuals who qualify for groups 1A and 1B and are also available to K-12 teachers as well as other childcare facility workers, according to the news release.
Appointments can be made by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine for the first dose appointments and mylubbock.info/dose2 for the second dose, according to the news release.
People can call (806)-775-2933 to make an appointment as well, according to the news release.
The following are the qualifications for phase 1A, 1B and teachers that were set by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the news release.
1A
- Workers who are 18 or older that are in close contact with COVID positive or high-risk individuals.
- Long term care workers that work in close contact with high-risk residents.
- EMS providers who provide transportation and pre-hospital care.
- Residents of long-term care facilities.
- Pharmacists who provide testing and vaccinations.
- Last responders.
- School nurses that provide healthcare to students and teachers.
1B
- People who are 65 and older
- Individuals between 18-64 that have the following conditions
- Cancer
- Those with chronic kidney disease
- Those with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Those with heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Those with solid organ transplantation
- Those with obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Those with pregnancy
- Those with sickle cell disease
- Those with type 2 diabetes mellitus
Teachers
- People who teach in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools.
- Those working in Head Start and Early Head Start programs including teachers and bus drivers, according to the news release,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.