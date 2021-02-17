Despite weather conditions, the Lubbock Public Health Department will proceed with Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Phase 1A and 1B individuals. There are no drive-up appointments for this clinic, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today.
Clinic Details:
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall Feb. 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- If a patient is late for their scheduled appointment, they will still be able to receive their vaccine today.
- If patients need to reschedule or has questions, they can contact the Lubbock Public Health Department at (806)775-2933
More vaccine clinics will be added in the upcoming weeks, according to the release.
