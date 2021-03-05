The City of Lubbock Public Health Department reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries and one additional death as of 4 p.m. March 5, according to a city news release. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Lubbock County to 48,241, with 240 active cases and 47,288 listed as recovered. There is a total of 713 COVID-19-related deaths.
There are a combined 28 open hospital beds and 24 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center as of 4 p.m. today, according to the release. This bed count differs form those of the City of Lubbock dashboard and Department of State Health Services because they count all available beds, including specialty beds.
Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders., according to the release. As of March 4, the COVID-19 hospitalization percentage is 4.39 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.