The City of Lubbock Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and 117 recoveries as of 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to a City of Lubbock news release. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is now 48,002, 450 of these are active and 46,848 are listed as recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 704.
There are a combined 24 open hospital beds and 19 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center, according to the release. This bed count differs from that of the City of Lubbock and Department of State Health Services dashboards, as these count all available beds.
Sunday’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 5.08 percent, under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders, according to the release.
