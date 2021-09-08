Editor note: All information is current as of 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. For more updates, follow us on our social media and visit our website, dailytoreador.com.
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, faculty and instructors received an email memo from Provost Ronald Hendrick providing updated classroom guidelines in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases both in the city and on campus.
According to the email, Texas Tech has offered more COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as new COVID-19 signage, increasing mask availability in classrooms and updating guidelines for instructors to follow.
However, to provide greater flexibility the university’s response to COVID-19, instructors can request temporary online modality change for their classes, according to the letter.
“Requests for temporary, two-week modality changes that end no later than October 7, 2021, can be submitted by instructors of record to department chairs via email for recommendation to their college Deans, who will, in turn, notify my office of any changes,” according to the memo.
The university also will be offering outdoor classrooms and study areas that were already established the fall semester of 2020 due to COVID-19, according to the letter. Instructors can request the use of these spaces by filling out a Grounds Use Request Form.
Returning students may remember seeing a big white tent placed in the green space in the Engineering Key which, according to the letter, will be brought back by Sept. 20, if not sooner.
This letter from the Office of the Provost comes is one of the latest in COVID-19 guidelines updates that have implemented this week. The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts sent out a letter to students, faculty and staff within the college on Sept. 7 requiring testing for individuals participating in groups or programs within the college.
In a statement provided by the university, Tech said that VPA’s testing requirement has come due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission due to the nature of the activities taking place. This is not a reaction to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“Beginning the week of Sept. 13, individuals participating in select performance-based activities within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing subject to certain exemptions,” according to the statement.
“Texas Tech University takes the health and safety of its students, faculty, staff, and those around them very seriously, and this measure is designed to help sustain the return to live performances this fall.”
Students who do not wish to comply with the weekly COVID-19 testing will not be able to participate in any of the groups or programs below:
Concert Band
Symphonic Band
Marching Band
Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Lubbock Chorale
Matador Singers
Scarlet Vocé
University Choir
University Singers
Jazz Ensembles
Trombone Choir
Trumpet Ensembles
Percussion Ensembles
Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble
Collegium Musicum
Mariachi Ensemble
Steel Drum Band
Tango Ensemble
Celtic Ensemble
Clarinet Choir
New/Contemporary Music Ensemble
Opera Theatre
Orchestra
Fall Dance Festival
DanceTech
In a Word
Bike America
Spring Awakening
The Whitacre College of Engineering did send out an email limiting in-person limitation for meeting and student organization meetings for the college on Sept. 8; however, the college rescinded the limitation later in the day. A reason why the college decided not to implement the limitation was not given.
Visit our website, dailytoreador.com, for more information and updates about COVID-19 guidelines around campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.