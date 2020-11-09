Sleep is a human necessity individuals all have in common. The difference may lie in how the sleep quality, consistency and schedule affects an individual.
Martin Binks, Texas Tech nutritional sciences professor and director of Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI), said a lot of people think quality sleep means eight hours of sleep a day, but it is not that simple.
“When you sleep, that's your body’s time to repair itself and to reorganize,” Binks said.
Sleep deprivation leads to difficulty with attention, concentration, memory and shifts in mood, Binks said.
“The all-nighter is not a good idea because the more tired and fatigue and sleep deprived you get, you tend not to process things into long term memory.”
Frequent naps and caffeine close to bedtime can alter quality sleep, Binks said. Too much caffeine can keep individuals in the early stages of sleep and keep one from deep, restful sleep.
Logging sleep patterns, including naps, during the day and times that one wakes up at night can help individuals create a sleep pattern, Binks said. Quality sleep is about finding a consistent rhythm that works.
Sleep also contributes to body weight regulation, Binks said. Sleep deprivation can lead to overeating and intense cravings.
“Go to bed 15 minutes earlier and wake up 15 minutes earlier,” he said.“You then gradually shift it back into a more adaptive timing.”
Eliminating distractions such as using black-out curtains to block light sources, silencing technology devices and avoiding anything that is not sleep, in the place where one sleeps can help to get into a deeper, more restful state of sleep, Binks said. Actions taken in the bedroom become cues and either triggers the brain to be awake or to prepare for a deep sleep. It is classical conditioning
Allison Childress, assistant professor and director of the Online Master's Program for Tech Nutritional Sciences, said sleep is one of the healthiest things people can do for the body and something that individuals tend to focus less on.
“A lot of times we get confused because most of the literature that we read tells us that we are only supposed to have seven or nine hours of sleep,” Childress said. “The problem with that is it doesn't take into consideration quality of sleep. It’s only quantity of sleep.”
There are people who can get by with less sleep if their quality of sleep is good, Childress said.
Quality of sleep can be affected by the times in which an individual eats their last meal, Childress said. Sleeping with too full of a stomach can affect good sleep as well as going to bed hungry. It is advised to have the last meal one to two hours before bedtime.
“People can have mood issues; they might even have exaggerated anxiety,” Childress said.
Jennifer Hysinger, a registered sleep technologist at Covenant Sleep Center. said there are other factors to consider for one's routine before bed.
“No television in the room, no screen time before bed, eat several hours before sleep, no exercise in the evening, and go to bed at the same time,” Hysinger said.
Drinking caffeine or alcohol close to bedtime may intrude on the quality of sleep, and it is advised to keep the bedroom at a constant temperature, Hysinger said.
“If they're having trouble sleeping, they could mediate,” Hysinger said.
The amount of sleep an individual is getting may be an appropriate amount, but the sleep may not be quality sleep, Hysinger said. An individual can gauge this based on how they feel when they wake up. Feeling drowsy after rest and throughout the day may be a sign that the individual is not experiencing quality sleep.
Sleep is important, as not getting enough quality sleep could absolutely have effects on one's emotions and mood, Hysinger said.
“If naps must be taken, they should be no longer than 15 or 20 minutes,” Hysinger said. “Naps should be taken as early in the day if possible.”
