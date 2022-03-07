The month of March serves as a reminder to honor the efforts women have overcome in order to create a foundation of equal representation for women and men alike.
Despite the efforts of our foremothers, there is still room to create more windows of opportunities for women. Within the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics community there continues to be behaviors and actions against women that result in what is commonly referred to as the gender gap.
According to the American Association of University Women’s website, from a young age woman are steered away from math and science in their education through lack of preparation and resources available to them.
Annette Hernandez, associate professor in the department of civil, environmental and construction engineering, said one of the biggest challenges she’s had to face as a woman in her career was the subversive mindset of men in the workplace.
“You have to be better; you have to follow every rule, you cannot make a single misstep because they’ll come back and say, ‘Well they hired you just because you’re female and Hispanic,’ Hernandez said. “I think that wears on you and I think that might be the biggest thing.”
Hernandez said during her time as associate dean she was able to be a voice of protection for the women she supervised but there was no one on a higher level who could protect her.
“Women who don’t have someone to support them, who don't have someone to look up to — a role model — as you would say how do they protect themselves?” Hernandez said. “In my instance, I couldn’t. I said, ‘I'm done.’ After five years I couldn’t protect myself anymore. It was too much and so I stepped down and came back to being an associate professor.”
The associate professor from Corpus Christi said the gender gap in STEM is not just seen in economics but in keeping women out of business conversation in the workplace.
“What needs to happen is we need to move more women into these higher positions so that they can understand. Once women permeate the upper — become CEO’s, become deans, become chairs — once they permeate that level at least in academia, then that’s going to solve many of these gender gap issues,” Hernandez said.
Ameri Gurley, lecturer for the department of civil engineering and a doctoral student pursuing a philosophy and civil engineering degree, said the diverging paths of motherhood and career contributes to the low representation of women in the STEM workforce.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020 the labor force participation rate for women with children under 18 was 71.2 percent, whereas the labor force participation rate for men with children under 18 was 92.3 percent.
“One of the things that I’ve personally had to get over and I don't know if other women feel this or not, we have a very strong support group for ‘you either go into career or you become a stay-at-home mom,’ we have those strong groups,” Gurley said. “What we don’t tell women as much is that they can switch between the two, so I’ve had this big mental hurdle of ‘I’m older and I’m a mom’, that’s why I really haven’t pushed my career as much.”
Gurley from Midland said when she was pregnant, she taught throughout her whole pregnancy.
“I did get two or three emails from students later on after they graduated and they just said, ‘You know it was really inspiring to see you pregnant and teaching,” Gurley said. “That impacted a couple of students that were like ‘That’s really great that we have an option, that I don’t have to just stop life for a year and have a baby and then come back.’
Gurley said support for women is needed to start closing the gap in STEM, specifically from role models found in faculty and staff members.
“We’re getting more and more women into STEM and we need to keep them here. We’re getting them here but they’re changing degrees or they’re dropping out of school and we’re not graduating them, so we need to look into why that’s happening,” Gurley said.
Breanna Harris, research associate professor in the department of biological sciences, said the gender disparity is most apparent in the ratio between men and women faculty members in her department.
“We’re about 70 percent male so if you look at the tenure track faculty members we have, I think it’s technically 28 percent women and the rest are men,” Harris said. “When you look at individuals who are not tenure track, such as myself, those are almost exclusively women. Who gets what title and who gets hired into what positions is very obvious in terms of numbers here.”
Harris said she is collaborating with co-principal investigators Amelia Talley, Dana Weiser, Jaclyn Cañas-Carrell and Elizabeth Sharp to host a conference from May 22-25 called “Why not me?” that will address how to diversify the STEM workforce in terms of (minority)identities.
“Things like bias discrimination, access to things, societal impacts, cultural roles, all of these things do play a really important role in STEM whether we talk about it or not,” Harris said. “As I’ve learned more about those, I’ve certainly been able to understand how those factors shape career trajectory and educational path for various people.”
Harris said to support girls in STEM from a young age, the culture needs to be changed.
“We often approach diversity and STEM initiatives from what’s called a deficit model where we assume that there is something wrong or missing with the people that aren’t represented, and that we need to somehow fix them to fit in,” Harris said. “We need to not change the girls but change the environment.”
Annette Hernandez, associate professor in the department of civil, environmental and construction engineering, said everyone must break the stereotype of women only being able to fulfill nurturing positions.
“Connect little girls with saving the world because that’s what they want to do. They want to make a difference,” Hernandez said.
