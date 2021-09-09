The Texas Tech community is back to face-to-face classes this semester; however, the rise in COVID cases has professors concerned. This issue has prompted some of them to raise awareness about the growing issue.
William Wells is a professor of media and communication law and serves as the managing director of export and security compliance in the Office of Research & Innovation. The university has taken action against COVID-19 with encouragement rather than pressure, Wells said.
“I think that from the messaging we have gotten from the university, it encourages vaccines, and I don’t feel like they’re saying it's a mandate," Wells said. "So I don't know. I feel like in some ways, it could be a little stronger, but I understand that there's a lot of hands tied."
However, due to the severity of the Delta variant, William said the advocacy could be stronger. With respect to the university rules, Wells said he keeps his informative statements in the classroom short.
“It’s very brief, and I mean the whole point of any kind of announcement or any kind of encouragement is that it is influential, little pressure here and there doesn’t hurt, and has a little peer pressure as a bit of guidance so to speak, to say, 'Hey, you know, this is the best way to stay safe,'” Wells said.
Wells views his COVID announcements as being influential to his students to direct them toward safer practices. The encouragement from peers or educators can also motivate people to adopt these new habits.
These safe practices could keep the Tech community out of harm's way. It does not stop the possibility of returning to online classes, and William said he is not bothered by this.
“I wouldn’t be worried that it would go online, I mean, I think if it did, you know, people would adjust, and I think it would just be faster this time than last time because people know how to do it,” Wells said.
James Durham, an instructor for the College of Education, said Tech has not mandated any COVID procedure for teachers or students such as mask-wearing or getting the vaccine.
“(The) university has pretty much allowed me to do whatever I need to," Durham said. "I feel like personally, I like to wear a mask, just because I feel like we’re teachers and teachers need to protect students. I think teachers in the education program should get used to doing whatever it takes to take care of their students."
In addition to the announcement Tech made about COVID, some professors also follow this example. Durham has said the advocacy is not made to pressure students but to be informative.
“It’s certainly not my intention to pressure them," Durham said. "I just think that when people have all the information they can make better decisions, and if they make better decisions, it's better for everybody."
The university may inform the public in hopes of promoting better decision-making regarding COVID, but this does not ignore the rules set for teachers to follow when it comes to classroom etiquette.
“We kind of have a set of rules that we’ve got to follow, make sure they present it to the dean's office, make sure that the information gets out to everybody. We are going to over-report than under-report,” said Durham. These guidelines are established by the University to protect the community's health and individual rights.
Rebecca Rickly, a professor of technical communication and rhetoric, said she is concerned for those who are more at risk for COVID-19.
“I’m a little worried because of my age and autoimmune, but I’m not going to push people because number one, I don’t think that's right, and number two, we’re not supposed to,” Rickly said.
Professors cannot interfere with students' right to choose their course of action concerning COVID, Rickly said. There are rules she and other professors have to follow while teaching regarding COVID.
“We’re not allowed to ask students about their vaccination status, we’re not allowed to ask them to wear masks," Rickly said. "We’re supposed to, if I know of a student who has been exposed and asks them and encourages them to report it,” Rickly said.
Tech is taking measures to increase student freedom on campus and reduce teacher involvement. It does not stop educators from setting positive examples by practicing safety guidelines for COVID.
Rickly said she hopes her actions have an effect on students' thinking.
“I personally hate it because like I say, it's a rainforest inside my face, but I do think it’s the right thing to do for myself but I also want to protect you guys," Rickly said. "I would love for you to start thinking about that kind of thing. Thinking about how your actions influence or affect others,” Rickly said.
