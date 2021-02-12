Though every community has faced challenges throughout this pandemic, it can be important to focus on the Special Education community and the struggles they have faced with virtual learning.
Laura Brown, assistant professor of practice in the Department of Special Education, said meeting individualized needs via technological instruction is one of the biggest challenges.
In special education, instructors typically try to do a lot of hands-on work, especially with severe students, Brown said.
“Some of those very severe students would do what we would say are very simple tasks like sorting, hand over hand helping them sort or hold a pencil,” Brown said. “That’s really difficult to do, really it’s impossible to do via tele-instruction.”
This can be difficult for instructors as well, Brown said, because they want their students to be successful and having to jump in and adjust can make it difficult.
Though most parents are more than willing to assist in these tasks and help their child be successful, Brown said, the challenge arises when a parent is trying to homeschool more than one child, which can make it a little more difficult.
Instructors then must find a time to be able to conduct this instruction that works well for the student, the parents and themselves, which can be a struggle Brown said.
“The teachers are doing the best they can with the situation,” Brown said.
Some instructors can have students physically in the classroom and some are still virtual, Brown said.
Whatever way they are instructing the students, Brown said they are trying to make sure their students are getting what they need to be successful.
For students learning virtually, there is a concern for their social growth.
“That has actually been a concern of mine from the beginning,” Brown said.
Specifically, Brown said she worries about kids who are struggling socially and not getting the interaction they usually get from school.
Instructors are trying to provide as much social interaction as they can virtually Brown said, and as students return to in-person classes, they facilitate social interactions as much as possible.
There are also concerns for instructor mental health, Brown said.
Instructors must wear so many hats on top of keeping up with documentations and going to meetings that Brown said she worries it will cause instructors to leave the special education field.
Landrey Boatright, a resource and inclusions teacher at Oak Creek Elementary in Comal Independent School District, said things look a lot different now than they did last spring.
Though Boatright can teach some of her students in-person now, some are still remote. To ensure these students are still getting the proper time and resources to be successful, Boatright said she provides office hours and keeps regular communication with students’ general education teachers and the students’ parents.
“It’s a big collaboration,” Boatright said.
Additionally, Comal Independent School District offers compensatory services for students who did not meet the necessary progression threshold set while they were in quarantine. These services are offered after school, Boatright said.
To help fill social interaction gaps some students may feel, Boatright said she assigns mandatory check-ins every day as well as social skill assignments.
“It really does vary from student to student,” Boatright said, “but I think that it has had a huge effect on social, emotional growth.”
Texas Tech helps provide resources for special education students along with those who may feel like they need a little extra help.
James Whitfield, associate director of Student Disability Services, said the pandemic has impacted everyone, even student who have not registered with Student Disability Services.
“The emotional effects that this whole pandemic has had on everyone has really increased the number of applications we have through our office,” Whitfield said.
When the pandemic began almost a year ago, Tech had to move forward quickly with alternatives for students, Whitfield said. One of these implementations included closed captioning for the deaf and hard of hearing.
When everything went online, professors were using Zoom and Blackboard Collaborate to set up meetings but were not using closed captioning, Whitfield said. Additionally, some platforms did not work well with interpreters and making them visible to individuals who needed the resource.
“We had to work behind the scenes to figure out ways we could accommodate those deaf and hard of hearing students quickly,” Whitfield said.
In addition to closed captioning, professors had to extend exam times for students who need additional time as an accommodation Whitfield said.
For students who need to take breaks during exams, proctored sites presented a challenge, Whitfield said. Some proctored websites alert the professor of any movement.
“We have students that have to take a break, that have to maybe take care of themselves, have to get food or water or have to go to the restroom,” Whitfield said. “There’s just a bunch of different things that it has to allow.”
Student Disability Services has also implemented a temporary accommodation for students hesitant to return to campus due to health concerns, Whitfield said. The accommodation allows students to view the class from afar.
To receive this accommodation a student must provide good supporting medical documentation that shows if they come to campus their condition could worsen, Whitfield said.
It is possible these changes have affected the ability to learn, or grades, Whitfield said.
“Each individual learns in a different way,” Whitfield said.
Some students prefer online instruction, and some prefer in-person because they need more structure, Whitfield said.
Regardless of a student’s situation, Whitfield said they are encouraged to reach out to Student Disabilities Services, and they will work with a student or send them to a department who can.
“To me, it’s hard to imagine that we did so much in such a short period of time and that it’s done pretty well,” Whitfield said. “We were able to accommodate most of our students.”
