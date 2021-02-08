COVID-19 has been causing restrictions on daily lives for almost an entire year. Students have had to worry about how to learn in a non-traditional format throughout the course of the pandemic.
John Howe is a medieval history professor in the Department of History at Texas Tech. Howe said students' attitudes have shifted while taking his course during the pandemic.
“In any given class, you have a few students who have had a bad day,” he said. “Now it’s like more students have had bad days, because they are worried about getting sick or infecting people. It’s just a whole new level of complexity.”
He said the overall work ethic of a student, is up to the student. Howe said he has a niece who is a school administrator and CA. His niece told Howe that some students are doing better and others are doing worse and how the same things can be applied to college students.
“As with the asynchronous stuff I think, even when the content is conveyed well, it may lose something,” he said. “Woody Allen once said 90 percent of life is showing up. The odd thing about in-person classes is you actually do teach people to show up and meet particular deadlines, and if you take that away and make everything asynchronous we may not be training people well enough to fit into Woody Allen’s world.”
Rashid Al-Hmoud is an economic professor in the Department of Economics and Director of Graduate Studies at Texas Tech. Al-Hmoud said how he has seen his students perform in past semesters compared to the most recent one where it was taught online.
“I would say the average grade in my class percentage wise in the fall semester was not significantly different from the average grade than the fall before that, the fall in 2019,” he said. “The only difference was fall 2019 was in person and fall 2020 was online.”
Al-Hmoud said that his fall 2020 class was slightly better than his fall 2019 class but that he was more lenient because of COVID-19.
“There is more pressure on students right now and faculty needs to recognize that,” Al-Hmoud said. “There is a burden on faculty as well, since they needed to change their course for a different format.”
Al-Hmoud said that faculty needs to recognize the extra stress that students are going through in their daily lives and that not all students are going to do well when it comes to teaching things online.
“Some students do better when they go to class and see the professor in front of them,” he said. “Students are able to ask questions and get a response. They can look at things such as body language and eye contact and do examples on the board.”
Al-Hmoud said he tries to emphasize the importance of a routine. Students would get up in the morning, eat breakfast, then go to school.
This routine was lost last year because students did not have to do all these things anymore, instead they just had to wake up and turn on a computer, said Al-Hmoud.
“I want everyone to know that we as faculty are not the only ones suffering,” he said. “This is not ideal for our students either. We want them to know, speaking on behalf of the Economics Department, that we are really trying everything we can to make sure we are effective. That we are as effective as we are when teaching face to face.”
Hector Romero is a sophomore physics major from Houston. Romero said he did not find online classes to be as bad as most students said they are.
“They are not as bad as people make them seem,” he said. “I feel like it is bad because people miss the face-to-face interaction, the social gestures and being able to see what the professors are saying.”
Romero said that if students are not willing to work for the good grade that they want that it is going to be a rough semester. There is not the same amount of accountability especially when a class is asynchronous.
“I feel like there are students that are lacking,” he said. “They are not able to concentrate the same way because it is up to them. At the end of the day what you put in is what you get back.”
