The start of the 2022 spring semester looks different for many instructors as they have each implemented different accommodations for their students amidst the pandemic.
Faculty have until Feb. 4 to change the format they will deliver class, online, hybrid or in person, according to the Office of the President.
As an extra safety measure for those on campus, the Dean of Students Matthew Gregory said academic buildings will still provide sanitation stations.
“We will still have sanitization stations in academic buildings, for students to use to sanitize hands, classrooms or, chairs in classrooms,” Gregory said. “We also still have testing available on campus and vaccination clinics. And of course, for any type of gatherings or events, there will be masking encouraged, but not required, and consideration for outdoor events as opposed to indoor just to help stop the spread of any type of contagion.”
Gregory said COVID-19 protocols on campus will remain the same as we have seen from previous semesters.
“I think it’s going to be much the same from what we have experienced in previous semesters,” Gregory said. “Encouraging, distancing, masking, being careful in public gatherings. If we as a community member feel sick, let’s take it upon ourselves to stay home to not get the people that we go to class with, faculty or loved ones, sick.”
Grad part-time instructor Record Camden Smith said the first change she made for operating her classroom to accommodate her students was lowering the previous expectations she held for students.
“The first thing that has changed was not making the class easier, but lowering my expectations of everyone. I think (graduate instructors) go in and we’re like, ‘We’re taking attendance deadlines are mandatory, and if you missed that, I don’t care if you’re in the hospital. You should’ve been prepared.”, Smith said. “Since I’ve lowered my expectations, my students are connecting with me more than ever.”
In one case, Smith said she made special accommodations for a student’s grade after the student reached out saying his father passed due to COVID.
“I had a student two semesters ago that contacted me and his dad had died of COVID and he said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to be submitting all my stuff. Just give me until after the funeral.”
Smith said during this instance she told the student to heal properly and was empathetic to what college students face regarding strict deadlines and more.
Because of this shift to online, online applications became more prevalent within instructions in regards to grading, teaching and more.
“You may have noticed that if you were in school before the pandemic, a lot of us (instructors) barely used Blackboard- we used Blackboard, maybe to just report our grades,” Smith said. “Whereas now if you look at my Blackboard, I put links to get the textbook, to figure out how to access Microsoft Word and put everything into folders because I understand to have everything there for you guys, in case we’re not ever going to meet in person again.”
Aside from using Blackboard, some instructors have utilized other forms of technology within their teaching. Eric Bruning, professor of atmospheric science in the Department of Geosciences, said he bought an iPad to use specifically for online lectures.
“In my classroom, I prefer to lecture on a whiteboard and have students take notes,” Bruning said. “So what I did was I got an iPad with a pencil, and I treated that as a virtual whiteboard. Overall, I would say it worked fairly well, there were some side benefits there, which is that I actually had a record of what I said, which is not something I normally have.”
Changing how he views students’ absences in class is another accommodation Bruning has made.
“I’ve certainly adjusted my sense of how I’m going to respond to illness and absences,” Bruning said. “Before I could fairly expect you’re enrolled in the class and you show up in the class, and that’s where you get the material and it’s not my responsibility to help you out outside of that time. It’s been important and necessary to be flexible and make sure that students can get caught up in whatever way they can manage.”
Aside from the policies enforced, Bruning said he wished to see an instant COVID-19 test invented for daily use and a vaccine and mask mandate.
“I would love to see something where we all agreed to test daily with a quick saliva test and then use some of that flexibility we have in policy to encourage people to stay home until they get better,” Bruning said. “I would also personally support a vaccine mandate and I would be absolutely happy to continue wearing a mask. I think it would be a wonderful way for us to show solidarity with one another and to love our neighbors.”
While not being able to connect with students in person, instructor of atmospheric science and Head of the National Weather Service in Lubbock Justin Weaver said he communicated with his students through the app GroupMe.
“I try to get to know as many students as I can, it’s really important to me,” Weaver said. “Last spring semester, one of my students said, ‘Hey, would you mind if I created a GroupMe for the class?’ That allowed us to at least feel some kind of feel some kind of connection throughout the semester and I’ve been using GroupMe since as a way to communicate outside the classroom.”
Weaver has changed the format of his class up until their first exam to limit the size of his class in person. He split the number of students that come in on Mondays and Wednesdays by last names and teaches class virtually on Fridays.
“We just meet up with half the class on Monday, half the class on Wednesday, and then the virtual on Friday until we get to the first exam,” Weaver said. “Last spring of 2021 was really easy for me because all I had to do was post videos, respond to some emails and hop in the GroupMe once in a while so from my standpoint, it was easier but not nearly as enjoyable for me. I just do it because I like the relationship with the students.”
Aside from the accommodations he has made for his class, Weaver said he has always been an understanding instructor even before the pandemic.
“Things happen with students’ lives throughout the semester, and I’m just not a real big unexcused notes guy and things like that,” Weaver said. “My default mode is to trust students and I know that some students take advantage of that, and that’s fine. I would rather be taken advantage of by a dishonest student once in a while than not help somebody who really needs it.”
Jessica Richman, a first-year journalism major from Lubbock said she was relieved when she found out one of her classes was moved online and how another planned to accommodate students who were unable to attend class.
“I appreciate my teacher for going online for the first few weeks because I’ve been pretty anxious about everyone coming back from all over the state and I got over COVID about a week ago too,” Richman said. “My lab classes have said that if you end up getting COVID and can’t come to class, accommodate by doing a private catch-up class with the student.”
