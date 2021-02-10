In the fall of 2020, Texas Tech officials made the decision to modify the spring semester. These changes included a late start to the semester, wellness days and reducing Spring Break to one day. This caused schedule changes for both instructors and students.
Rashid Al-Hmoud, associate professor in the Department of Economics and director of Graduate Studies at Tech, discussed what he had to change in order to compensate for the spring schedule.
“We had to do some rescheduling around Spring Break vacation,” Al-Hmoud said. “Changing the date of the midterm exams to work around the one day of Spring Break.”
Al-Hmoud said usually exams were done on Thursday or Friday, but with only one day of Spring Break, those exams were bumped up earlier in the week and now have to be taken on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Students may be disappointed they cannot enjoy Spring Break this year, Al-Hmoud said. Faculty is working diligently to ensure the Tech campus will be as safe as possible, which is the reason why Spring Break was cancelled.
“The decision was made to cut Spring Break down from the typical one week to one day,” AL-Hmoud said. “We don’t want students to travel and be close together for a long period of time and then bring back COVID-19 to campus.”
Al-Hmoud said even though it was a challenging decision, the university does not want to go back to square one in terms of COVID-19 restrictions.
“It is not ideal, but it was the necessary decision to make,” Al-Hmoud said.
It is going to be up to the students who made Spring Break plans in advance to make the most responsible decision when it comes to proceeding with those plans or not, Al-Hmoud said.
“The only thing I can say is that I hope that our students, who we trust will make the best decision for themselves, their classmates, colleagues, roommates and the city in general,” Al-Hmoud said.
Al-Hmoud said he would encourage all students to do their best to receive a refund if they have already put in money for Spring Break plans.
“Personally, I had to go through one of those reservations that were non-refundable,” Al-Hmoud said. “ I think you would be surprised how flexible people on the other side can be.”
John Howe, professor of medieval history in the Department of History at Tech, explained what he had to do to adjust his class schedule to work around the single day Spring Break.
“We academics don’t usually take our vacations,” Howe said. “They are often research ones, so the change in Spring Break doesn’t make all that difference to us except, in theory, students had a chance to work on semester projects during that time. I expect most don’t, but now they lose that opportunity.”
Howe said that teaching and learning have only been affected in a negative way by the pandemic.
A student has plenty of things to worry about under normal conditions, Howe said. By adding the pandemic, it is another thing to worry about along with traditional day-to-day life. For the students who still go somewhere for spring break, now they have another aspect to stress over.
“Whatever you do, it is a little less satisfying if you didn’t have to worry about the pandemic,” Howe said.
Naudya Sanchez, a freshman nursing major from Menard discussed her thoughts about Spring Break being cut to one day and how it will affect college students.
“I think those people who already had plans in place are still going to go,” Sanchez said.
Furthermore, Sanchez said she believes professors are prepared for the influx of student absences during the traditional week of Spring Break because students had made plans before the announcement of the change was made.
