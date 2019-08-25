Connecting with the professor is one goal college students may not think to pursue when classes start.
Regardless, students may need to prioritize this task to ensure a quality learning experience.
Whether it be the size of the class or simply being new to the college lifestyle, there are a variety of factors that may discourage one from trying to connect with his or her professors. While in college, students may not realize the impact of building rapport with their professors.
Cindy Bruington, associate director of the Texas Tech Child Development Research Center, said it is important for students and faculty to get to know one another, whether it be at the beginning of the semester or throughout the school year. Even though she specializes in childhood learning and connections, she said connections between the teacher and student within any classroom is important.
“Relationships as a whole, just from the context of what I do, is really a foundation of what we believe in, whether it’s with children or adults,” she said. “I believe that in order for adults to be successful learners, then we have to use that same foundational guideline and help those students feel like they are valued and important.”
People must realize that students have a lot to contribute within the classroom, Bruington said. When a professor understands this and works to connect with a student, regardless if that student is trying to build a connection as well, she said learning improves.
“It gives them more motivation to learn if they know that their instructor or professor has an interest in them,” she said regarding how students learn better with caring professors. “I think the more they feel like they’re a part of the class, instead of just come in, sit down, listen and leave, then their learning is going to be optimized through that.”
Throughout the school year, Bruington said there are a variety of obstacles on the professor’s and student’s end when trying to build a connection.
“I think every semester has its own challenges, for sure, based on the grouping,” she said, regarding how class size and the type of lecture factors into the connection between the students and professor.
Physical factors may not be the only factor that impacts the communication between the professor and student.
John Pelley, professor in the Department of Medical Education at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said the personality of the professor and student plays a part in how the students will learn the information presented during class.
“Being who you are is the best way to be,” he said. “But being aware of who you are is an even better way to be.”
Carl Jung, a psychiatrist who lived during the late 1800s to the mid-1900s, studied different personality types that would later be studied by Isabel Briggs Myers, who created the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator in the mid-1940s, Pelley said. The MBTI is a method he said is used to determine one’s personality type.
Whether one leads toward psychological factors, such as sensing or intuition, is another aspect Pelley said people need to consider. He said the communication between sensing students and professors, which are those who learn in the moment and can remember set facts and details, and intuitive students and professors, which are those who can connect facts and understand patterns in information, tends to not be as strong.
If a sensing student learns from an intuitive professor, the student may not be able to connect the information necessary to pass a test created by an intuitive professor, Pelley said. When learning from a professor who might have a different personality type, he said a student should ask questions and give the professor a reason as to why there is a misunderstanding toward what is being taught.
“The problem isn’t what type you are,” he said. “The problem is: ‘Do you understand your opposite?”
Despite the importance of understanding how one learns and teaches, students or professors may want to know how to connect with the other party.
Mitzi Ziegner, associate chairperson of the Tech Human Development and Family Sciences department, said there are a variety of factors one needs to consider when wanting to form connections in the classroom.
“If they feel respected, they feel that success matters, they feel safe and significant, then they are going to learn better,” she said. “If you work on and make an effort to form those relationships, I think it could do nothing but positively affect the student’s learning outcomes.”
A student’s presence in the classroom also impacts the relationship between them and the professor, Ziegner said.
In addition to where a student sits in a class, Ziegner said introducing oneself on the first day of class, utilizing office hours to clear up any minor issues and simply being respectful all are methods that can help students build rapport with their teachers. She said when a student accomplishes these tasks, the professors will know more about how students are perceiving the class and can then tailor the lecture to fit the students’ needs.
“We have this tendency to think that everyone knows how to study and learn and read effectively,” she said regarding how certain problems are not addressed between a professor and student.
Because of the need to prevent learning obstacles, Ziegner said communication needs to be open between the professor and students throughout multiple platforms.
“Keep the lines of communication open and keep them positive,” she said.
Along with goals students need to set for themselves, faculty members may also need to try and cultivate the relationship in order to build the best learning environment for their students.
Erika Brooks-Hurst, administrator for Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Teaching Initiatives at the TLPDC, said learning the names of the students is one way to connect with them, even if it is difficult.
Being able to recall a student’s name whenever they have a question or have a good response to a question is beneficial, Brooks-Hurst said.
“It’s this idea of ‘I’m acknowledging this voice and this person here,’” she said.
Along with learning students’ names, Brooks-Hurst said professors can ask students questions about their day and what they have experienced in class. Even though the professor should model a professional setting, she said it is OK for students to learn personal aspects of the professor and vice-versa.
“Students know faculty have other interests and things outside of the objectives of this class,” she said.
Micah Logan, associate director of the Tech Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center, said these quality interpersonal methods are sometimes overlooked.
Regardless of the methods a student or faculty member should utilize to build a professional relationship, Logan said any effort to communicate, whether it be on the professor or student’s end, will be beneficial for the learning that takes place.
“That level of preparation goes a long way in communicating your investment as a student,” she said. “Faculty will get on board and will help you out if you show that you are working and that you are really trying.”
