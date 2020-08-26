Michelle Pantoya, a professor and the Regents chair in Mechanical Engineering in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, is leading a group of STEM students to new heights as she received a grant to help train students to become the next generation of engineers.
The Department of Energy (DOE) provides learning opportunities for students studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Pantoya helps these students adjust to careers in the DOE field through the DOE program.
Pantoya, who works with energetic materials and is in charge of the combustion lab, said she likes to focus more on how students further their success in STEM careers rather than the next big breath through, and the DOE stuck with her for that reason.
“I started to think about the educational steps we take to groom students to be successful workers in the future,” Pantoya said, according to the release. “That’s why this particular solicitation from the DOE really struck me. It gave me a chance not just to talk about the technical aspects of the scientific work, but to talk about how to prepare people to be successful in their future technical careers.”
To advance the growing STEMs Consortium, Pantoya has been working with colleagues from other research institutes and universities across Texas and New Mexico.
“The University of Houston has an aspect of this, and it really is directed toward understanding how underrepresented students learn engineering at young ages, because that promotes their interest in STEM in the future,” Pantoya said, according to the release.
Pantoya also advocates for those who are underrepresented in STEM fields.
“Having a diverse workforce enables us to look at problems from diverse perspectives," she said, according to the release. "That usually lends toward hugely successful problem-solving.”
She explained how people from the same background have the same ideas, but they tend to lack creativity, while a group from different backgrounds can lead to ideas that are diverse and are more creative.
