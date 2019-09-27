Chau-Chyun Chen, professor in the Texas Tech Department of Chemical Engineering and the Jack Maddox Distinguished Engineering Chair in Sustainable Energy, received a grant to streamline chemical plant’s energy efficiency.
The four-year, $1.1 million grant comes from the Rapid Advancement in Process Intensification Deployment (RAPID) Manufacturing Institute, according to a Tech news release.
Chen and his partners will advance the simulation software for companies designing chemical plants, according to the release. The companies can use the designs to create smaller units that take up less energy and space.
“Instead of building a huge campus with chemical plants, they want to build modular units for chemical processing that make chemicals using a new, modular size unit they can put in every community,” Chen said, according to the news release. “So, instead of having big reactors and big columns that are very energy intensive, we want to see if there’s a way to use advanced materials to build a new type of chemical plant that’s small, modular and intensified.”
Chen will partner with Savannah River National Laboratory, Georgia Institute of Technology, Dow Chemical Company, Aspen Technology, Inc., Chemstations Inc., Process Systems Enterprise Inc. and AVEVA Group, according to the release.
“The key to this project is, we have excellent industry partners,” Chen said according to the news release. “The project was pushed very hard by all the national labs and the ever-expanding RAPID member community. They all appreciate the value of process simulation, so they’ve been very supportive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.