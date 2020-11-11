Procrastination can be driven by a combination of factors that can often lead to tasks never being completed. For college students utilizing more remote learning, procrastination could present itself in different ways.
Procrastination can be common among students, and procrastinators tend to distract themselves from the task that needs to be accomplished out of avoidance, according to the Psychology Today website. The cycle then creates more stress for the individual since the task has not been completed.
D’Laine Rutledge, licensed professional counselor and owner of Wellbeing Counseling, said putting off goals, deadlines and waiting until the last minute may signify that an individual is a procrastinator.
Students may procrastinate due to the feeling of being overwhelmed, Rutledge said. If there is a lot going on, that could lead to shutting down to where they can't fathom even getting the work done.
For others, Rutledge said, procrastination could be driven by anxiety or depression, which then could result in someone feeling inadequate due to not accomplishing their goals.
Some students are practicing procrastination during this time of online learning, Rutledge said.
“The accountability isn't the same,” Rutledge said. “It has made it easier to not get things done in the way they would if they were going to class in person, then they wait till the last minute and it becomes a source of stress and overwhelm so they wait to get things turned in or completed.”
Some individuals work better under pressure, Rutledge said. Procrastination can be an achievement style, which in that case it could be a positive tool for some, unless it causes anxiety or is a manifestation of depression.
"Be kind to yourself and allow yourself the space and grace to realize that you may have a problem putting things off but take one step to tackle working on that problem today,” Rutledge said regarding overcoming procrastination. “Celebrate the small accomplishments.”
Lynette Greak, licensed professional counselor in Lubbock, said procrastination means not doing things in a timely fashion.
“Not keeping up and being conscientious with things before the deadlines, most things in life require some form of time,” Greak said. “Fruit has to be picked when it’s ripe, not before, not after, most everything in life is dependent on time.”
People often self-sabotage by procrastinating, and they may not believe they are worthy of success or may not like what they are doing, Greak said.
“We need to be careful with the promises we make to ourselves," she said. "If you say you are going to do something, and then you don't do it, you erode a little bit of your self esteem or integrity,” Greak said.
Online learning can cause some students to procrastinate due to the lack of structure, Greak said. Structure is incredibly important, as there is chaos without it.
“A lot of people get their energy from other people, and they don't have that energizing thing in life if they’re just online by themselves all the time," Greak said. "Life gets kind of flat. We've got to have energy to do the things in life that we need to do."
Tim White, licensed marriage and family therapist of Dr. White and Associates, said when a person has goals they want to accomplish, they may find themselves feeling distracted or overwhelmed opposed to feeling motivated to complete the task.
“Personally the thing that works for me is setting up a daily routine around my morning,” White said. “I think about what I want to accomplish during this day and what happened yesterday.”
Shutting notifications off and students telling themselves that they will work for a certain amount of time can help to get their minds on the task and limit distractions that could result in procrastinating, White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.