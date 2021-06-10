Pride Parade of Lubbock will be hosted between 13th-19th St. and Buddy Holly Avenue and will feature several drag shows and a pride parade on June 12. The event will start at 11 a.m. and the last event will start at 11 p.m.
The first event is the Drag Brunch at Club Rewind, 1802 Buddy Holly Ave., at 11 a.m. with the show starting at noon, according to the event flyer. The event will be hosted by Drag Queen Emologie "Molly" Raven while featuring Lady Devon, Calvina, Donabella and Vanessa, according to Raven's Facebook.
Vendors and food trucks will line the street at 4 p.m. and the parade will start at 6 p.m. with Lady Devon as the grand marshal.
Another drag show will will follow the parade at 7 p.m. with Calvina as the host and featuring Alexa Ray Skyler, Krystal Clear, Krystal D'Angelo, Davinity, Winona Wynter, Karma Davenport Stone, Andromeda and special guest Leyla Edwards according to Raven's Facebook
"This Saturday marks the 5th anniversary of that awful mass shooting Inside pulse Orlando where 49 people were murdered for being gay, it was June 12 2016. Five years to the date that we are having pride in the depot," Raven said.
At 8:30 p.m. the 3 — Unity, Community & Equality, apart of the League of United Latin American Citizens, will be doing a tribute to the Pulse nightclub victims, according to Raven, followed by Mariachi Mexico Lindo playing a special tribute.
"They will read each name at pride and have put each name on beautiful ribbons for people to wear over their hearts all day," Raven said.
The last event will start at 11 p.m., according to the flyer, and will feature a mix of the previous drag queens as well as Rain A Behati, Trina D Rodriguez and Marlena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.