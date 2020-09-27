On Sept. 27, the New York Times released an article pertaining to President Trump's long sought after federal income tax documents that reveal the President's losses and tax avoidance.
The Times article was released on the heels of the 2020 presidential election. The introduction of the article states that Trump avoided paying taxes for the past decade in the United States but paid foreign nations taxes for licensing fees.
The Times article also reports that Trump only paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The top 1 percent of Americans are reported to pay around $100 million dollars in income taxes.
Trump avoided paying taxes by reporting losses and appearing to put more money into his businesses than he was taking out, the Times reported. Trump also received a income tax refund of $72.9 million for his taxes from 2005 to 2018.
The Times reports that Trump is now being audited by the I.R.S. and if found at fault for avoiding taxes, will have to return the $72.9 million check with interest that will equal to over $100 million.
The Times as states that the president is a master of using write-off to help avoid paying taxes. The article reports that Trump wrote off expenses such as haircuts, meals on his private jet, and linen, landscaping and photography at his private club, Mar-a-Largo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.