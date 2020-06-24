Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec released a statement stating that Tech will now have a mandatory facial covering policy in place for students, faculty and staff.
If students have in-person classes, they will be required to wear a mask or face covering when attending, according to the statement. Professors leading instruction will not be required to wear one so students can clearly hear the material as well as for the benefit of the hearing-impaired. Social distancing barricades will also be installed in classrooms, studios and laboratories.
All campus buildings will require the use of facial masks and coverings by all students, faculty and staff, with the exception of in a private office or workspace.
For more information, visit the Texas Tech Commitment and Lubbock SAFE.
