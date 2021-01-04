Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec sent out an email earlier today regarding plans for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
In the email, Schovanec said Tech had applied and been approved as a vaccine distribution location through Student Health Services.
A committee has been formed to organize the process once the vaccine becomes available to the university, according to the email. This committee is being co-chaired by Chris Miles, emergency management director, and Vickie Sutton, professor of law and director of the Center of Biodefense, Law and Public Policy.
Right now, the distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has been prioritized to frontline healthcare workers and those in vulnerable and at high-risk populations, according to the email.
