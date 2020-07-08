Following the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement temporary modifications issued for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) for nonimmigrant students taking online classes during the Fall 2020 semester, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec released a statement addressing Tech's plan and support for international students.
As two-thirds of classes will have face-to-face instruction and students are able to choose classes meeting either face-to-face, online or through hybrid instruction, Schovanec said all international students will be able to sign up for classes that meet the new guidelines to remain on or return to campus in the fall, according to the release.
Tech is working with others in the Big 12, the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU) and the Council of Graduate Schools to further speak up for international students and describe the imperitiveness of their experience for both international students and the Lubbock community, according to the release.
If students have questions, Schovanec encourages them to reach out to Sukant Misra, Vice Provost for International Affairs.
