Earlier this month, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec announced the university will allow students the option of receiving credit or no credit in lieu of a letter grade due to the circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While not required, the option to receive credit in place of a letter grade will be offered to students that make at least a C- in their classes this semester. Likewise, a student can choose the no credit option in any class if they do not receive a favorable grade.
“From the onset, we knew that switching to a totally online format was going to present challenges for students and faculty,” Schovanec said, “and that, in spite of everyone's best efforts, I think we have to admit that the experience was not going to be the same, and I think this would cause a high degree of anxiety among some students.”
The decision to transition classes to fully online was made the week prior to spring break, and extended to the rest of the semester as the situation regarding COVID-19 worsened.
“So, I think we had to be sensitive to the fact that this is an extremely unprecedented situation,” Schovanec said. “By giving the option of a credit or no credit we could address the problems that the students felt and also be sure to indicate a certain empathy and sensitivity to the difficulties that they were having to deal with.”
A change.org petition was started last month and received over 8,000 signatures calling for Schovanec to address the concerns of students. In addition, Schovanec said he heard the concerns of students who reached out to him directly.
“I had a lot of students who reached out to me, wrote to me,” Schovanec said, “and that matters. I think you cannot turn a deaf ear to the concerns of the students, and some institutions made the change like we did. We did look at other schools to try to get an example of best practices and that's how we eventually ended up with the decision.”
While not the first school to allow students to utilize a credit/no credit option following the COVID-19 pandemic, Tech did go a step further than some other universities by allowing students to first see their grades before deciding whether to take the credit or no credit option, or keep the letter grade.
“We had to acknowledge this was a highly unusual situation,” Schovanec said. “Some students may want the letter grade, they may need it. We needed to offer that option to them. And also I believe knowing that getting that certain letter grade is a motivation for them to make whatever effort it takes to try to achieve that, as opposed to saying to get credit or no credit. And so I think it's very fair.”
Texas Tech Provost Dr. Michael Galyean worked with Schovanec and others on the credit/no credit grading option and how it would be implemented, a process he said took over two weeks.
“We went through a process that probably took us about two weeks, although we had been talking about that, for probably a week or two before that, you know, across the nation,” Galyean said. “The idea of moving to pass/fail, credit or no credit, was something that came up pretty quickly during the transition to online.”
Due to the switch to online, Tech extended spring break by a second week to help give instructors added time to transition their material. Due to this, it took longer for classes to resume and for school officials to get an understanding of how students felt.
“There were legitimate concerns about how things were going to go with students wanting to be in a position where they didn't hurt their grade point average by this transition and all the uncertainties that went along with it,” Galyean said. “That discussion had been going on nationally; we were well aware of it. We ultimately made the decision that we'd like to wait a few days into our actual instruction before we made a decision to get a little feedback from students.”
Shortly after classes resumed however, Galyean said the discussions intensified as it became apparent that there was a large amount of student support regarding the credit/no credit grading option.
“As it turned out, we only waited about three or four days, because we just had such an overwhelming interest on the part of students in particular,” Galyean said. “I think generally speaking there was an agreement by the faculty that yes, this is a very different situation so maybe it does justify a different approach.”
After determining a change was in order, Galyean said he spent time looking into differing policies around the country. Some institutions did not offer a credit/no credit option, while others offered credit/no credit across all courses. Eventually, Galyean said he settled on letting students have the luxury of both seeing their final grades and deciding which courses they would like to take credit or no credit on, individually.
“What we've come up with actually really is not difficult at all, (faculty) assign grades just like they always did so, the burden of the changes with this policy, really falls largely on the Dean's offices,” Galyean said, “and so, if a student wants to change your grading on a course they have to request that from the dean's office. They have a couple of days to do that after they've seen their grade. And so at that point then the dean's office will have to go in and make those changes.”
Finally, Galyean said he also took the time to consider students that had already decided to take credit/no credit on their courses.
“Final thing that we did was if a student had already opted in to credit/no credit we are giving them the option to back out of that,” Galyean said. “and so they can say ‘Well no, I want to change from pass/fail to regular grading.’ and then they would still have the option to take a regular grade or they could take the credit, no credit option."
