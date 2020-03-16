An email from the Office of the President announced new modifications to policies that will allow as many Texas Tech employees as possible to work remotely. This new policy will become effective on Wednesday.
President Lawrence Schovanec said in his email all employees that are able to work from home can begin doing so with the approval of their supervisor by the end of the day Tuesday until further notice. For more information, Schovanec said to refer to Phase III from Chancellor Tedd Mitchell’s memo issued Monday.
Supervisors and chairs will determine who is expected to return to work on campus and who can work from home based on what each department needs and requires, according to the email. For those who will require employees to be on campus, the university will continue to adopt the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended safety standards.
Once employees have the approval of their supervisor and complete the paperwork necessary for this transition, they may take home any necessities needed to work from home, according to the email. The IT and Human Resources departments will provide support during this transition, and specific contact information will be given on Tuesday. The full outline of the policy and necessary forms will be available Tuesday morning on the HR website.
Schovanec concluded the email stating the best way to prevent exposure to the virus is to continue practicing social distancing and common hygiene methods, such as washing hands regularly, keeping areas clean and using hand sanitizer as needed.
For more information and updates on COVID-19, visit go.ttu.edu/coronavirus.
