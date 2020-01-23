Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec sent out an email this afternoon regarding an update about his meeting with the Black Student Association on Jan. 17, following the general body meeting the BSA hosted on Jan. 16.
According to the President’s email, the BSA, Student Affairs and Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion worked together to create a list of goals and objectives they plan to uphold and change throughout the next few years.
Regarding campus policies and procedures, starting this semester, the President plans to review the policies of all student organizations to make sure all students are meeting the expectations of the university and their peers, according to the email. Additionally, the President plans to review the Code of Student Conduct’s behavioral guidelines and train all students, administrators, faculty and staff in diversity, inclusion and equity.
The President will also provide increased attention to the Campus Inclusion Resource Team, whose main goals include making connections between University resources on campus and students affected by biased acts, according to the email. The final goal the President mentioned under campus policies and procedure said he will continue to work to repair the rift in the community the racist act caused through Restorative Justice, meaning he will bring the victims and the offender face-to-face.
In terms of outreach, recruitment and engagement, the President plans to recruit a more diverse community on campus by growing the black student population by 10 percent and increasing the number of black faculty members as well, according to the email. Engagement within the Lubbock community will also be increased, especially in the East Lubbock area.
The President will also provide new resources in the required Title IX training that include factors for diversity, inclusion and equity, according to the email. The end of this section said the President plans on meeting with the BSA and other university groups more often with updates being shared from these meetings, as well as completing the annual report for the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and an annual update of the progress the university has made.
The final section of the email addressed community and culture on Tech’s campus. According to the email, the President will work to keep alumni in the loop in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion issues, display diverse art around campus and plans to begin laying out the groundwork for a Black cultural center on campus.
According to the email, the President plans to have the first follow-up meeting with the BSA and a university-wide address in February as well as a continuation of updates throughout this process.
