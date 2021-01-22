Constructions of a water line extension at Avenue D from 76th Street to 80th Street will begin Monday causing closures according to a release made by the City of Lubbock this morning.
Traffic through Avenue D from 76th Street and 80th Street in four phases according to the release.
- Phase 1, Jan.25- Feb.3 – Avenue D closed from 76th to 77th Streets.
- Phase 2, Feb. 4 – Feb. 14 – Avenue D closed from 77th to 78th Streets.
- Phase 3, Feb.15 – Feb. 24 – Avenue D closed from 78th to 79th Streets.
- Phase 4, Feb. 25 – March. 5 – Avenue D closed from 79th to 80th Streets.
It is encouraged to avoid Avenue D and use either the numbered cross streets or the I-27 frontage road as a detour, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.