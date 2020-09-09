Facial hygiene is not an issue some people thought about before the pandemic. But understanding the problems that come from a lack of skin care may now be pertinent.
Having to attend class multiple days in the week can prompt a person to wear masks more often and maybe reuse masks that have yet to be cleaned. How one’s face reacts to the constant wearing of face coverings now is a factor people may need to understand to keep his or her skin clean.
Dr. Michelle Tarbox, associate professor of dermatology at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said the pandemic poses a situation where people are wearing a face covering most of the time and where there is not a large supply of disposable masks.
“So, we have to be thoughtful about how we use the masks and how we prepare and care for our skin to prevent what we call maskne,” she said. “Maskne is sort of the new, popular word for the breakouts that a lot of people are getting from having to wear masks all the time.”
In the medical community, Tarbox said maskne is referred to as acne mechanica, which is when breakouts arise from physical factors. One example of acne mechanica is when football players get breakouts because of wearing helmets and their physical exertion on the field.
“The most important things are really common sense,” she said regarding acne prevention. “But I think it kind of helps to lay out a good foundation.”
Before cleaning a mask, Tarbox said one first needs a clean face that is gently moisturized. Wearing a mask while one’s face is unclean will hold the dirt and bacteria on the skin.
A fragrance-free moisturizer that will not spark one’s allergies is a good first step to having a clean face, Tarbox said.
“If you do have any sensitivities, having a mask on top of whatever you put on your skin can do something called occluding it,” she said. “If you want to kind of oversimplify it, in a way, think about having saran wrap placed on top of something on your skin. It makes your skin absorb it more, and if that’s something that is irritating to you or you’re allergic to, that could worsen the side-effects of that, so you want to use a gentle moisturizer that’s fragrance-free and oil-free.”
Look for products that have the words non-acnegenic or non-comedogenic, Tarbox said.
Simplifying one’s beauty routine by not wearing make-up under the mask is another good step, Tarbox said. Make-up is designed to be the outermost layer, not a layer placed under another layer.
“A lot of the make-ups will have extra ingredients, like sunscreens or anti-aging ingredients,” Tarbox said, “and the strength of the interaction between the chemicals and the skin is increased when the mask is covering the skin.”
The next step in preventing maskne is to have a clean mask, Tarbox said.
Tiffany Edwards, a registered nurse and founder of Face Masks for Lubbock, said her nonprofit organization works to provide masks for those in the medical community and Lubbock County residents. She said cleaning masks is important.
“I know the majority of people probably only have one or two masks now and are not washing them every day,” Edwards said. “It’s important that we do wash them. Part of wearing a face mask involves washing a mask to get rid of all the germs and bacteria.”
People should be creating a healthy habit of washing masks regularly to prevent germ transmission, Edwards said. People also should have clean masks on hand to rotate with worn masks.
Regardless, cleaning a mask may warrant someone to think about the cleaning products that are used.
“Whenever you’re cleansing the mask, you want to remember that the mask is going to sit on your face all day,” Tarbox said.
There may be different ways the type of cleaning product could affect a person’s skin to react.
“Because it’s going to be on your face all day long, and you’re going to be breathing through it, I also recommend that people use a fragrance-free detergent, so they’re not irritating their skin,” Tarbox said, “and also so they’re not irritating their nasal passages and exacerbating any allergies they might have.”
In addition to using a fragrance-free detergent when cleaning the mask in the washing machine, Tarbox said one can rinse the mask in the sink and let it air-dry.
“To do that, you could just use the same cleanser that you might use for your face, or you could use a small amount of your hypoallergenic detergent to rinse it that way,” she said.
The best kind of face coverings are clean 100-percent cotton masks that have two or more layers, as they filter air sufficiently, they are made of a natural fabric and they are washable, Tarbox said.
Since it is important to wash masks regularly, Edwards said one should take advantage of the reusable cloth masks.
“The cotton material is best to withstand the regular washing and drying of the face masks,” she said, “and one thing that a lot of people don’t think about is whenever we touch our masks or set our masks down, the germs, bacteria, viruses are gathering on that mask.”
Amid the pandemic, especially in the medical field, Tarbox said one may not have enough masks to have a new one each day.
If a person has to reuse a mask, it is best to put the mask on a rotation, Tarbox said. Some people may have a certain quantity of masks that can be used within a specific time span.
“It’s a good idea to just rotate the masks, so they have time to dry out in between use,” she said. “Because the disposable masks can actually get some of the moisture from your breath in them, and then that moisture can allow for things to grow and also worsen the accumulation of debris, dirt, sweat.”
Regardless of the preparations needed to prevent maskne, knowing how to clear breakouts and other skin issues as they arise may be the next step a person needs to learn.
When faced with a breakout, Tarbox said people will try to find the strongest acne medicine they can find. Although, when one uses this stronger product with irritation already under a mask, the product’s power might increase and cause one’s skin to get irritated more quickly to certain anti-acne ingredients.
For places, such as school and work, where one typically wears a mask throughout most of the day, keeping a maskne breakout under control may require different measures.
Gently moisturizing the skin before putting the mask on is important for these people, Tarbox said. For people who have to take their mask off and put it on multiple times each day, it would be helpful to have something portable to cleanse one’s face, such as a face wipe.
There may be other reasons why a person might take their mask off during the day.
“There’s different ways people deal with the mask thing when they’re eating and can’t wear the mask,” Tarbox said regarding one example of people needing to remove masks.
While staying socially distant from others, Tarbox said she suggested people wash their hands, take the mask off, eat or do whatever activity is needed, wash their hands again and put the mask on.
“That would kind of help decrease some of that irritation,” she said.
It is a good idea to be mindful or how one takes off their mask, Tarbox said. Because friction of the mask rubbing against the skin can cause irritation, pulling out the mask slightly and then pulling it down would help limit that friction on the skin
Regardless of how one takes off his or her mask, Tarbox said one’s hands should be clean before taking it off.
Being mindful of what a person has touched or who they have interacted with is important for some people amid the pandemic.
Washing masks can be beneficial in eliminating the germs one comes in contact with, Edwards said.
“We don’t know what germs we’re coming in contact with or how long the germs have been sitting on other surfaces or what germs are even on the cloth fibers of the face masks,” she said. “So, it’s crucial to regularly wash them.”
For those who are in need of masks, whether it be an individual or group, Edwards said people should visit the Face Masks for Lubbock information page on the Volunteer Center of Lubbock website. One can request masks, make a donation or volunteer.
