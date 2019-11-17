The impeachment inquiry toward President Donald Trump, presidential campaigns and legislation changes all are topics people tend to fixate on. Some may not realize this attention to politics could result in a negative connotation of politics.
Regardless of how a person gets their political news, the conflict that occurs throughout the nation could have a toll on one’s mentality. As one learns of information they do not appreciate or agree with, his or her stress levels may be affected in different ways.
Zachary Hohman, assistant professor in the Tech Department of Psychological Sciences, said receiving information, whether it is political or not, can mentally impact someone.
“I think that anytime you consume negative information it can lead to that stress response,” he said.
Regarding politics, Hohman said the more one is engaged in current events and the more he or she follows politics in general, the more susceptible they are to negative responses. He said there are certain actions that lead to these negative responses.
“We have a confirmation bias that all humans pretty much where you’re more likely to believe and agree with information that confirms your beliefs than information that goes against what you believe,” he said. “So, anytime you hear something trying to go against what you believe, whether that’s against a political figure you like or political party, what have you, you’ll discount it immediately and won’t believe it. It can lead to anger and things like that that could lead you to want to attack, harm, things of that nature, the source of the information.”
Other than not watching politics, Hohman said one needs to be aware of the information they are receiving on a daily basis.
“Be mindful where you get certain information from,” he said. “Certain sources are more likely to provide negative information that’s going to anger you, cause you to get stressed, things of that nature, so if you pick and choose what information you consume, you can pick and choose information that will make you angry.”
With the less negative information one receives, the less stress he or she is likely to endure, Hohman said.
Paul Bolls, professor of public relations in the Texas Tech College of Media and Communication, said the emotional intensity, or arousal level, of this current time is what sets it apart from past election cycles and political events.
“The arousal level of the emotions that are solicited through political media content and any kind of political discourse that happens as a result of that content has just skyrocketed to what I would say chronic levels of arousal,” he said. “Arousal is the brain’s primary stress response.”
In addition to overall stress, Bolls said one who is experiencing the negative mental consequences of politics could see a rise in tension among family or separation from friends. He said these consequences are not good for individuals or society as a whole.
“What I hope is one positive outcome of the current environment and what we’re going through now is that people increasingly realize the importance of media literacy and becoming consciously aware of both consequences and benefits, because there are both consequences and benefits of the current-day media environment.”
People need to be more informed about how the media operates, Bolls said. This media literacy is a factor in stress resulting from politics.
Researchers and people in media learned how to take advantage of people’s brain processes to hook people into topics, such as politics, Bolls said. This is known as neuromarketing.
“I think we need to be more consciously aware of that if we’re going to have hope of pushing back against potential negative consequences on mental health and wellbeing,” he said. “If the idea of this media environment is if we’re empowered as users, I think we need to consciously reclaim control of our media use, especially in regard to political discourse and political behavior.”
For some people, political news may be unavoidable.
Erik Bucy, Marshall and Sharleen Formby Regents Professor of Strategic Communication, said social media has caused political news to be distributed on a 24-hour basis.
“There’s no time to disengage from it,” he said regarding the use of social media to distribute and consume news.
In addition to the constant news coverage, Bucy said politics has changed over the years.
“It is kind of almost inevitable consequence of how much coverage we have of politics right now and definitely the way it’s portrayed,” he said. “So, there’s been kind of a shift over the last 10 to 15 years towards a more aggressive confrontational style of politics and also a more polarized or opposite view of politics where different partisan groups are taking extreme positions.”
As a result of this change, Bucy said there is little middle ground for people to agree on certain topics. When exposed to the other side, people with defined beliefs usually cannot agree at all.
“That causes a lot of angst and a lot of concern because there’s no place to see your own values or your own position represented by the other side,” he said, “and it didn’t always used to be that way. But this is now the way that politics is talked about, is kind of pursued and is also covered in media.”
Regarding media, Bucy said journalists seek out points of conflict, disagreement and negativity in politics, which leads some viewers to not see the slight positivity in politics. As a result, some people respond with despondency, apathy or outrage.
Engagement with media always entails an emotional response, Bucy said. Currently, if one engages with political media, he or she is more likely to experience negativity that can lead to stress.
Whether it be during debates leading up to presidential elections or the current impeachment inquiry, Bucy said the intensity of politics is always present.
“I think there’s a sense that democratic or governmental processes that are kind of careening out of control, which I think is a perception and reality driving a lot of the impeachment processes right now,” he said. “That is a cause for more concern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.