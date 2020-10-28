Due to the current election, there are a variety of political beliefs being expressed via social media, which could lead to individuals consuming only what compliments their political views.
Amber McCord, assistant professor of practice in professional communication at Texas Tech, said people need to be aware of the sources that are showing up in their social media feeds and seek out information that may be opposite.
“Some are very aware of their biases and may seek out information that is contradictory to their own to help solidify their preferences on the subject matter,” McCord said.
Filter bubbles can have an impact on people’s political beliefs and decisions, McCord said.
“Unfortunately, we see people being in their own filter bubble or echo chamber where they are selecting information that aligns with their current beliefs,” she said. “There is opportunity for more diverse opinions. However, due to our own opinions, it seems we are more exposed to our filter bubble than a variety of informational sources.”
People should not use social media as their primary method of political information, McCord said. People should make sure to go to sources outside of social media platforms to either confirm or deny what one is receiving from social media.
“The algorithms are based off of articles that we’ve read, people that we interact with most often, things that we click on,” she said, “and so, all of that goes into the idea that if we are liking content that does align with our existing beliefs, and we are clicking on sources that also align, then that algorithm is continuing to be fed information that is consistent with our own beliefs.”
Rachel Riggs, a doctoral student in the Tech College of Media and Communication, said some researchers believe if individuals are only seeing content that aligns with their beliefs, it causes polarization.
“It is possible to break out of social media bubbles if you know how to look,” Riggs said.
Consuming a wide variety of news is important throughout the election, Riggs said. Things will go trend social media, and then Later picked up by the news. But it would not have been newsworthy until it was picked up on social media.
Riggs saidIt is important to always be critical of what is being consumed during this election, Riggs said.
“Social media makes it easy for us to opt in and only see politics that align with what we already hold true,” Riggs said.
The media people consume shapes social reality, Riggs said.
“If a person wants to determine if they are in a political bubble, they might want to scroll through their feed and count how many people agree with them and how many people don’t,” Riggs said. “That might be a good way to quantify it.”
This election has been polarizing for many individuals, Riggs said. It is important to try to remember what unites people instead of what divides people.
Bolanle Olaniran, professor in communication studies at Tech, said people may use social media as an outlet and express their freedom of speech.
“Freedom of speech is one of the things that makes our country great,” Olaniran said. “But it doesn’t mean we all have to exercise judgment.”
Olaniran tries to avoid social media as much as possible because he said he believes in true facts.
Ivan Castro, a freshman finance major, said, as an active social media user, he is aware individuals are divided due to social media, but social media also allows individuals to express and spread information regarding personal beliefs.
“I try to consume a variety of information on social media so that I am not restricting other viewpoints that could challenge my beliefs,” Castro said.
