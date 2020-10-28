The 2020 presidential election continues to be a prominent election for most Texans. With this interest in the election, the idea of Texas becoming a purple state when it has predominantly been a red Republican state may be impactful in the coming weeks.
Kevin Banda, assistant professor in the Texas Tech Department of Political Science, said the state has been becoming more of a purple state throughout each election year.
“It looks like it is competitive this time around,” he said. “Given the polling data we’ve seen that the polls have consistently favored [President Donald Trump] but not by much.”
Texas being a purple state this election year is an important thing to note, Banda said. Texas has a ton of electoral votes, and Republicans usually can rely on Texas for those votes.
Although, Banda said Republicans have to fight a little more for the state this year.
“Republicans have to contest Texas in ways they have not had to in a very long time,” he said. “They are expanding their resources here, when, in a more normal election cycle, they would be putting their money in Florida and Pennsylvania instead of here. It puts Republicans on the defense.”
If Democrats win Texas this year, Banda said he cannot see any ideal way of Trump winning the 2020 presidential election.
Joel Sievert, assistant professor of political science at Tech, said Texas has become more competitive this year.
“We saw in 2018 that Democrats can be competitive in a statewide race,” he said. “In this election, it is in a place where it can be considered to be competitive. Now, it can be considered competitive this year because of the two candidates running.”
Texas being a purple state depends on a different variables, Sievert said. The change to purple depends on who is running for election.
There also has been growth in metropolitan areas, Sievert said. These areas usually have Democratic in the past elections as well. People also could be dissatisfied with the current president.
